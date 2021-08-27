LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 27

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,510 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 59 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.64.
- There have been 1,065,167 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,379 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,240.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,573.
- There have been 72,241 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 379 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 298.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,547 current hospitalizations – an increase of 31 hospitalizations since yesterday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2363 70
Atkinson 1015 20
Bacon 1623 34
Baker 216 11
Baldwin 4483 124
Banks 1939 44
Barrow 10679 148
Bartow 12875 233
Ben Hill 1734 62
Berrien 1361 39
Bibb 17202 443
Bleckley 950 32
Brantley 1560 41
Brooks 1221 40
Bryan 3832 39
Bulloch 6955 70
Burke 2054 42
Butts 2787 84
Calhoun 557 17
Camden 4955 55
Candler 980 39
Carroll 8497 135
Catoosa 6829 70
Charlton 1542 34
Chatham 27890 478
Chattahoochee 4362 13
Chattooga 2650 67
Cherokee 26466 333
Clarke 14873 146
Clay 209 3
Clayton 29267 526
Clinch 907 26
Cobb 71689 1077
Coffee 5417 156
Colquitt 4506 91
Columbia 12871 175
Cook 1492 43
Coweta 10418 233
Crawford 671 20
Crisp 1674 60
Dade 1508 14
Dawson 3333 49
DeKalb 67948 1023
Decatur 2785 66
Dodge 1287 57
Dooly 923 33
Dougherty 6983 299
Douglas 14495 197
Early 1383 43
Echols 382 4
Effingham 5571 81
Elbert 1681 60
Emanuel 2260 56
Evans 983 22
Fannin 2604 69
Fayette 8119 169
Floyd 11856 205
Forsyth 21607 206
Franklin 2746 50
Fulton 96687 1409
Gilmer 2967 80
Glascock 165 7
Glynn 10136 203
Gordon 7370 116
Grady 2015 57
Greene 1908 56
Gwinnett 96187 1166
Habersham 5247 160
Hall 28550 487
Hancock 921 67
Haralson 1953 37
Harris 2704 65
Hart 1988 40
Heard 857 19
Henry 24129 331
Houston 13331 212
Irwin 839 19
Jackson 10378 146
Jasper 810 21
Jeff Davis 1576 38
Jefferson 1715 61
Jenkins 841 40
Johnson 915 43
Jones 2051 57
Lamar 1887 54
Lanier 665 10
Laurens 4715 158
Lee 2105 55
Liberty 5125 70
Lincoln 611 25
Long 1059 12
Lowndes 9718 156
Lumpkin 3513 73
Macon 751 33
Madison 3313 47
Marion 561 24
McDuffie 1937 46
McIntosh 1159 16
Meriwether 1838 82
Miller 857 9
Mitchell 1869 81
Monroe 2348 96
Montgomery 954 23
Morgan 1540 24
Murray 4955 86
Muscogee 17650 451
Newton 9187 246
Oconee 3625 68
Oglethorpe 1374 31
Paulding 13088 182
Peach 2304 64
Pickens 2963 65
Pierce 1789 58
Pike 1435 32
Polk 4751 90
Pulaski 724 33
Putnam 2264 64
Quitman 97 2
Rabun 1735 45
Randolph 534 34
Richmond 22951 454
Rockdale 7431 168
Schley 271 5
Screven 1123 22
Seminole 1050 19
Spalding 5309 176
Stephens 3445 80
Stewart 1073 26
Sumter 2319 98
Talbot 489 21
Taliaferro 119 3
Tattnall 2411 58
Taylor 619 23
Telfair 862 48
Terrell 671 49
Thomas 4898 131
Tift 4413 108
Toombs 3883 110
Towns 1339 52
Treutlen 788 33
Troup 7407 213
Turner 709 36
Twiggs 650 41
Union 2535 83
Upson 2267 113
Walker 7801 84
Walton 9399 248
Ware 3905 168
Warren 443 17
Washington 1951 61
Wayne 3701 88
Webster 127 4
Wheeler 552 22
White 3657 76
Whitfield 16743 245
Wilcox 562 31
Wilkes 746 23
Wilkinson 945 27
Worth 1501 65