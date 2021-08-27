x
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.   

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,510 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 59 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.64.
  • There have been 1,065,167 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,379 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,240.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,573.
  • There have been 72,241 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 379 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 298.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.93. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,547 current hospitalizations – an increase of 31 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2363  70 

Atkinson  1015  20 

Bacon  1623  34 

Baker  216  11 

Baldwin  4483  124 

Banks  1939  44 

Barrow  10679  148 

Bartow  12875  233 

Ben Hill  1734  62 

Berrien  1361  39 

Bibb  17202  443 

Bleckley  950  32 

Brantley  1560  41 

Brooks  1221  40 

Bryan  3832  39 

Bulloch  6955  70 

Burke  2054  42 

Butts  2787  84 

Calhoun  557  17 

Camden  4955  55 

Candler  980  39 

Carroll  8497  135 

Catoosa  6829  70 

Charlton  1542  34 

Chatham  27890  478 

Chattahoochee  4362  13 

Chattooga  2650  67 

Cherokee  26466  333 

Clarke  14873  146 

Clay  209  3 

Clayton  29267  526 

Clinch  907  26 

Cobb  71689  1077 

Coffee  5417  156 

Colquitt  4506  91 

Columbia  12871  175 

Cook  1492  43 

Coweta  10418  233 

Crawford  671  20 

Crisp  1674  60 

Dade  1508  14 

Dawson  3333  49 

DeKalb  67948  1023 

Decatur  2785  66 

Dodge  1287  57 

Dooly  923  33 

Dougherty  6983  299 

Douglas  14495  197 

Early  1383  43 

Echols  382  4 

Effingham  5571  81 

Elbert  1681  60 

Emanuel  2260  56 

Evans  983  22 

Fannin  2604  69 

Fayette  8119  169 

Floyd  11856  205 

Forsyth  21607  206 

Franklin  2746  50 

Fulton  96687  1409 

Gilmer  2967  80 

Glascock  165  7 

Glynn  10136  203 

Gordon  7370  116 

Grady  2015  57 

Greene  1908  56 

Gwinnett  96187  1166 

Habersham  5247  160 

Hall  28550  487 

Hancock  921  67 

Haralson  1953  37 

Harris  2704  65 

Hart  1988  40 

Heard  857  19 

Henry  24129  331 

Houston  13331  212 

Irwin  839  19 

Jackson  10378  146 

Jasper  810  21 

Jeff Davis  1576  38 

Jefferson  1715  61 

Jenkins  841  40 

Johnson  915  43 

Jones  2051  57 

Lamar  1887  54 

Lanier  665  10 

Laurens  4715  158 

Lee  2105  55 

Liberty  5125  70 

Lincoln  611  25 

Long  1059  12 

Lowndes  9718  156 

Lumpkin  3513  73 

Macon  751  33 

Madison  3313  47 

Marion  561  24 

McDuffie  1937  46 

McIntosh  1159  16 

Meriwether  1838  82 

Miller  857  9 

Mitchell  1869  81 

Monroe  2348  96 

Montgomery  954  23 

Morgan  1540  24 

Murray  4955  86 

Muscogee  17650  451 

Newton  9187  246 

Oconee  3625  68 

Oglethorpe  1374  31 

Paulding  13088  182 

Peach  2304  64 

Pickens  2963  65 

Pierce  1789  58 

Pike  1435  32 

Polk  4751  90 

Pulaski  724  33 

Putnam  2264  64 

Quitman  97  2 

Rabun  1735  45 

Randolph  534  34 

Richmond  22951  454 

Rockdale  7431  168 

Schley  271  5 

Screven  1123  22 

Seminole  1050  19 

Spalding  5309  176 

Stephens  3445  80 

Stewart  1073  26 

Sumter  2319  98 

Talbot  489  21 

Taliaferro  119  3 

Tattnall  2411  58 

Taylor  619  23 

Telfair  862  48 

Terrell  671  49 

Thomas  4898  131 

Tift  4413  108 

Toombs  3883  110 

Towns  1339  52 

Treutlen  788  33 

Troup  7407  213 

Turner  709  36 

Twiggs  650  41 

Union  2535  83 

Upson  2267  113 

Walker  7801  84 

Walton  9399  248 

Ware  3905  168 

Warren  443  17 

Washington  1951  61 

Wayne  3701  88 

Webster  127  4 

Wheeler  552  22 

White  3657  76 

Whitfield  16743  245 

Wilcox  562  31 

Wilkes  746  23 

Wilkinson  945  27 

Worth  1501  65 

