LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,510 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 59 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 59 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.64. There have been 1,065,167 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,379 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,240.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,573.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,379 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,240.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,573. There have been 72 ,241 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 379 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 298.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 379 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 298.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,547 current hospitalizations – an increase of 31 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2363 70

Atkinson 1015 20

Bacon 1623 34

Baker 216 11

Baldwin 4483 124

Banks 1939 44

Barrow 10679 148

Bartow 12875 233

Ben Hill 1734 62

Berrien 1361 39

Bibb 17202 443

Bleckley 950 32

Brantley 1560 41

Brooks 1221 40

Bryan 3832 39

Bulloch 6955 70

Burke 2054 42

Butts 2787 84

Calhoun 557 17

Camden 4955 55

Candler 980 39

Carroll 8497 135

Catoosa 6829 70

Charlton 1542 34

Chatham 27890 478

Chattahoochee 4362 13

Chattooga 2650 67

Cherokee 26466 333

Clarke 14873 146

Clay 209 3

Clayton 29267 526

Clinch 907 26

Cobb 71689 1077

Coffee 5417 156

Colquitt 4506 91

Columbia 12871 175

Cook 1492 43

Coweta 10418 233

Crawford 671 20

Crisp 1674 60

Dade 1508 14

Dawson 3333 49

DeKalb 67948 1023

Decatur 2785 66

Dodge 1287 57

Dooly 923 33

Dougherty 6983 299

Douglas 14495 197

Early 1383 43

Echols 382 4

Effingham 5571 81

Elbert 1681 60

Emanuel 2260 56

Evans 983 22

Fannin 2604 69

Fayette 8119 169

Floyd 11856 205

Forsyth 21607 206

Franklin 2746 50

Fulton 96687 1409

Gilmer 2967 80

Glascock 165 7

Glynn 10136 203

Gordon 7370 116

Grady 2015 57

Greene 1908 56

Gwinnett 96187 1166

Habersham 5247 160

Hall 28550 487

Hancock 921 67

Haralson 1953 37

Harris 2704 65

Hart 1988 40

Heard 857 19

Henry 24129 331

Houston 13331 212

Irwin 839 19

Jackson 10378 146

Jasper 810 21

Jeff Davis 1576 38

Jefferson 1715 61

Jenkins 841 40

Johnson 915 43

Jones 2051 57

Lamar 1887 54

Lanier 665 10

Laurens 4715 158

Lee 2105 55

Liberty 5125 70

Lincoln 611 25

Long 1059 12

Lowndes 9718 156

Lumpkin 3513 73

Macon 751 33

Madison 3313 47

Marion 561 24

McDuffie 1937 46

McIntosh 1159 16

Meriwether 1838 82

Miller 857 9

Mitchell 1869 81

Monroe 2348 96

Montgomery 954 23

Morgan 1540 24

Murray 4955 86

Muscogee 17650 451

Newton 9187 246

Oconee 3625 68

Oglethorpe 1374 31

Paulding 13088 182

Peach 2304 64

Pickens 2963 65

Pierce 1789 58

Pike 1435 32

Polk 4751 90

Pulaski 724 33

Putnam 2264 64

Quitman 97 2

Rabun 1735 45

Randolph 534 34

Richmond 22951 454

Rockdale 7431 168

Schley 271 5

Screven 1123 22

Seminole 1050 19

Spalding 5309 176

Stephens 3445 80

Stewart 1073 26

Sumter 2319 98

Talbot 489 21

Taliaferro 119 3

Tattnall 2411 58

Taylor 619 23

Telfair 862 48

Terrell 671 49

Thomas 4898 131

Tift 4413 108

Toombs 3883 110

Towns 1339 52

Treutlen 788 33

Troup 7407 213

Turner 709 36

Twiggs 650 41

Union 2535 83

Upson 2267 113

Walker 7801 84

Walton 9399 248

Ware 3905 168

Warren 443 17

Washington 1951 61

Wayne 3701 88

Webster 127 4

Wheeler 552 22

White 3657 76

Whitfield 16743 245

Wilcox 562 31

Wilkes 746 23

Wilkinson 945 27