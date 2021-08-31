LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 31

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,680 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 86 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 54.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.36.

There have been 1,091,007 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,782 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,463.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,010.

There have been 73,267 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 545 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 351.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,656 current hospitalizations – an increase of 71 hospitalizations since yesterday.

Appling 2436 70

Atkinson 1026 20

Bacon 1666 34

Baker 220 11

Baldwin 4604 128

Banks 1991 43

Barrow 10909 150

Bartow 13202 234

Ben Hill 1771 62

Berrien 1397 40

Bibb 17617 446

Bleckley 982 32

Brantley 1641 44

Brooks 1262 41

Bryan 4008 40

Bulloch 7247 72

Burke 2096 42

Butts 2883 84

Calhoun 572 17

Camden 5121 56

Candler 1017 39

Carroll 8699 136

Catoosa 7004 71

Charlton 1576 34

Chatham 28707 484

Chattahoochee 4373 13

Chattooga 2829 68

Cherokee 27137 336

Clarke 15179 147

Clay 217 3

Clayton 29881 531

Clinch 924 26

Cobb 73137 1086

Coffee 5578 156

Colquitt 4683 91

Columbia 13128 176

Cook 1536 43

Coweta 10735 235

Crawford 683 21

Crisp 1690 60

Dade 1554 14

Dawson 3470 49

DeKalb 69029 1027

Decatur 2880 66

Dodge 1348 57

Dooly 940 33

Dougherty 7329 301

Douglas 14870 201

Early 1422 44

Echols 385 4

Effingham 5844 84

Elbert 1725 60

Emanuel 2322 56

Evans 1017 22

Fannin 2680 70

Fayette 8324 169

Floyd 12254 205

Forsyth 22202 206

Franklin 2824 51

Fulton 98298 1412

Gilmer 3049 80

Glascock 166 7

Glynn 10778 215

Gordon 7561 119

Grady 2049 57

Greene 1938 56

Gwinnett 97408 1174

Habersham 5338 160

Hall 29138 491

Hancock 932 67

Haralson 2007 37

Harris 2741 66

Hart 2032 41

Heard 888 19

Henry 24917 333

Houston 13735 213

Irwin 852 19

Jackson 10699 147

Jasper 847 22

Jeff Davis 1623 38

Jefferson 1726 61

Jenkins 846 40

Johnson 936 43

Jones 2128 58

Lamar 1968 55

Lanier 675 10

Laurens 4893 161

Lee 2230 55

Liberty 5473 70

Lincoln 623 25

Long 1114 12

Lowndes 9893 163

Lumpkin 3654 74

Macon 765 33

Madison 3444 47

Marion 567 24

McDuffie 1964 47

McIntosh 1219 17

Meriwether 1899 82

Miller 890 9

Mitchell 1919 81

Monroe 2406 96

Montgomery 986 23

Morgan 1570 24

Murray 5074 87

Muscogee 18039 454

Newton 9447 251

Oconee 3699 68

Oglethorpe 1426 31

Paulding 13428 189

Peach 2364 65

Pickens 3017 65

Pierce 1846 59

Pike 1531 32

Polk 5024 91

Pulaski 750 34

Putnam 2305 64

Quitman 104 2

Rabun 1760 45

Randolph 538 34

Richmond 23322 454

Rockdale 7584 170

Schley 276 5

Screven 1159 23

Seminole 1091 19

Spalding 5517 178

Stephens 3534 80

Stewart 1081 26

Sumter 2395 100

Talbot 494 21

Taliaferro 121 3

Tattnall 2475 59

Taylor 650 23

Telfair 876 48

Terrell 690 49

Thomas 5088 132

Tift 4511 108

Toombs 3971 115

Towns 1371 52

Treutlen 797 33

Troup 7616 216

Turner 726 36

Twiggs 666 41

Union 2643 83

Unknown 2829 6

Upson 2352 113

Walker 8012 84

Walton 9568 248

Ware 3971 171

Warren 448 17

Washington 2016 61

Wayne 3868 91

Webster 129 4

Wheeler 561 22

White 3785 77

Whitfield 17106 246

Wilcox 576 31

Wilkes 761 23

Wilkinson 986 27