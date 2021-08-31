x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 31

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

Credit: Georgia DPH

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,680 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 86 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 54.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.36.
  • There have been 1,091,007 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,782 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,463.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,010.
  • There have been 73,267 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 545 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 351.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.57. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,656 current hospitalizations – an increase of 71 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST DATA:

Appling 2436 70 

Atkinson 1026 20 

Bacon 1666 34 

Baker 220 11 

Baldwin 4604 128 

Banks 1991 43 

Barrow 10909 150 

Bartow 13202 234 

Ben Hill 1771 62 

Berrien 1397 40 

Bibb 17617 446 

Bleckley 982 32 

Brantley 1641 44 

Brooks 1262 41 

Bryan 4008 40 

Bulloch 7247 72 

Burke 2096 42 

Butts 2883 84 

Calhoun 572 17 

Camden 5121 56 

Candler 1017 39 

Carroll 8699 136 

Catoosa 7004 71 

Charlton 1576 34 

Chatham 28707 484 

Chattahoochee 4373 13 

Chattooga 2829 68 

Cherokee 27137 336 

Clarke 15179 147 

Clay 217 3 

Clayton 29881 531 

Clinch 924 26 

Cobb 73137 1086 

Coffee 5578 156 

Colquitt 4683 91 

Columbia 13128 176 

Cook 1536 43 

Coweta 10735 235 

Crawford 683 21 

Crisp 1690 60 

Dade 1554 14 

Dawson 3470 49 

DeKalb 69029 1027 

Decatur 2880 66 

Dodge 1348 57 

Dooly 940 33 

Dougherty 7329 301 

Douglas 14870 201 

Early 1422 44 

Echols 385 4 

Effingham 5844 84 

Elbert 1725 60 

Emanuel 2322 56 

Evans 1017 22 

Fannin 2680 70 

Fayette 8324 169 

Floyd 12254 205 

Forsyth 22202 206 

Franklin 2824 51 

Fulton 98298 1412 

Gilmer 3049 80 

Glascock 166 7 

Glynn 10778 215 

Gordon 7561 119 

Grady 2049 57 

Greene 1938 56 

Gwinnett 97408 1174 

Habersham 5338 160 

Hall 29138 491 

Hancock 932 67 

Haralson 2007 37 

Harris 2741 66 

Hart 2032 41 

Heard 888 19 

Henry 24917 333 

Houston 13735 213 

Irwin 852 19 

Jackson 10699 147 

Jasper 847 22 

Jeff Davis 1623 38 

Jefferson 1726 61 

Jenkins 846 40 

Johnson 936 43 

Jones 2128 58 

Lamar 1968 55 

Lanier 675 10 

Laurens 4893 161 

Lee 2230 55 

Liberty 5473 70 

Lincoln 623 25 

Long 1114 12 

Lowndes 9893 163 

Lumpkin 3654 74 

Macon 765 33 

Madison 3444 47 

Marion 567 24 

McDuffie 1964 47 

McIntosh 1219 17 

Meriwether 1899 82 

Miller 890 9 

Mitchell 1919 81 

Monroe 2406 96 

Montgomery 986 23 

Morgan 1570 24 

Murray 5074 87 

Muscogee 18039 454 

Newton 9447 251 

Oconee 3699 68 

Oglethorpe 1426 31 

Paulding 13428 189 

Peach 2364 65 

Pickens 3017 65 

Pierce 1846 59 

Pike 1531 32 

Polk 5024 91 

Pulaski 750 34 

Putnam 2305 64 

Quitman 104 2 

Rabun 1760 45 

Randolph 538 34 

Richmond 23322 454 

Rockdale 7584 170 

Schley 276 5 

Screven 1159 23 

Seminole 1091 19 

Spalding 5517 178 

Stephens 3534 80 

Stewart 1081 26 

Sumter 2395 100 

Talbot 494 21 

Taliaferro 121 3 

Tattnall 2475 59 

Taylor 650 23 

Telfair 876 48 

Terrell 690 49 

Thomas 5088 132 

Tift 4511 108 

Toombs 3971 115 

Towns 1371 52 

Treutlen 797 33

Troup 7616 216 

Turner 726 36 

Twiggs 666 41 

Union 2643 83 

Unknown 2829 6 

Upson 2352 113 

Walker 8012 84 

Walton 9568 248 

Ware 3971 171 

Warren 448 17 

Washington 2016 61 

Wayne 3868 91 

Webster 129 4 

Wheeler 561 22 

White 3785 77 

Whitfield 17106 246 

Wilcox 576 31 

Wilkes 761 23 

Wilkinson 986 27 

Worth 1562 65

Related Articles