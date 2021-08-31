LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 31

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,680 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 86 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 54.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.36.
- There have been 1,091,007 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,782 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,463.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,010.
- There have been 73,267 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 545 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 351.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,656 current hospitalizations – an increase of 71 hospitalizations since yesterday.
THE LATEST DATA:
Appling 2436 70
Atkinson 1026 20
Bacon 1666 34
Baker 220 11
Baldwin 4604 128
Banks 1991 43
Barrow 10909 150
Bartow 13202 234
Ben Hill 1771 62
Berrien 1397 40
Bibb 17617 446
Bleckley 982 32
Brantley 1641 44
Brooks 1262 41
Bryan 4008 40
Bulloch 7247 72
Burke 2096 42
Butts 2883 84
Calhoun 572 17
Camden 5121 56
Candler 1017 39
Carroll 8699 136
Catoosa 7004 71
Charlton 1576 34
Chatham 28707 484
Chattahoochee 4373 13
Chattooga 2829 68
Cherokee 27137 336
Clarke 15179 147
Clay 217 3
Clayton 29881 531
Clinch 924 26
Cobb 73137 1086
Coffee 5578 156
Colquitt 4683 91
Columbia 13128 176
Cook 1536 43
Coweta 10735 235
Crawford 683 21
Crisp 1690 60
Dade 1554 14
Dawson 3470 49
DeKalb 69029 1027
Decatur 2880 66
Dodge 1348 57
Dooly 940 33
Dougherty 7329 301
Douglas 14870 201
Early 1422 44
Echols 385 4
Effingham 5844 84
Elbert 1725 60
Emanuel 2322 56
Evans 1017 22
Fannin 2680 70
Fayette 8324 169
Floyd 12254 205
Forsyth 22202 206
Franklin 2824 51
Fulton 98298 1412
Gilmer 3049 80
Glascock 166 7
Glynn 10778 215
Gordon 7561 119
Grady 2049 57
Greene 1938 56
Gwinnett 97408 1174
Habersham 5338 160
Hall 29138 491
Hancock 932 67
Haralson 2007 37
Harris 2741 66
Hart 2032 41
Heard 888 19
Henry 24917 333
Houston 13735 213
Irwin 852 19
Jackson 10699 147
Jasper 847 22
Jeff Davis 1623 38
Jefferson 1726 61
Jenkins 846 40
Johnson 936 43
Jones 2128 58
Lamar 1968 55
Lanier 675 10
Laurens 4893 161
Lee 2230 55
Liberty 5473 70
Lincoln 623 25
Long 1114 12
Lowndes 9893 163
Lumpkin 3654 74
Macon 765 33
Madison 3444 47
Marion 567 24
McDuffie 1964 47
McIntosh 1219 17
Meriwether 1899 82
Miller 890 9
Mitchell 1919 81
Monroe 2406 96
Montgomery 986 23
Morgan 1570 24
Murray 5074 87
Muscogee 18039 454
Newton 9447 251
Oconee 3699 68
Oglethorpe 1426 31
Paulding 13428 189
Peach 2364 65
Pickens 3017 65
Pierce 1846 59
Pike 1531 32
Polk 5024 91
Pulaski 750 34
Putnam 2305 64
Quitman 104 2
Rabun 1760 45
Randolph 538 34
Richmond 23322 454
Rockdale 7584 170
Schley 276 5
Screven 1159 23
Seminole 1091 19
Spalding 5517 178
Stephens 3534 80
Stewart 1081 26
Sumter 2395 100
Talbot 494 21
Taliaferro 121 3
Tattnall 2475 59
Taylor 650 23
Telfair 876 48
Terrell 690 49
Thomas 5088 132
Tift 4511 108
Toombs 3971 115
Towns 1371 52
Treutlen 797 33
Troup 7616 216
Turner 726 36
Twiggs 666 41
Union 2643 83
Unknown 2829 6
Upson 2352 113
Walker 8012 84
Walton 9568 248
Ware 3971 171
Warren 448 17
Washington 2016 61
Wayne 3868 91
Webster 129 4
Wheeler 561 22
White 3785 77
Whitfield 17106 246
Wilcox 576 31
Wilkes 761 23
Wilkinson 986 27
Worth 1562 65