Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of Sept. 10

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,581 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 128 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93.
  • There have been 1,151,432 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,548 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,417.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
  • There have been 75,928 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 226 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 415.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.86. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 10, there were 5,732 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 160 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:   

Appling  2596  76 

Atkinson  1086  21 

Bacon  1753  37 

Baker  227  12 

Baldwin  4935  137 

Banks  2150  48 

Barrow  11596  156 

Bartow  13996  248 

Ben Hill  1803  64 

Berrien  1446  41 

Bibb  18783  464 

Bleckley  1030  34 

Brantley  1791  51 

Brooks  1318  43 

Bryan  4266  42 

Bulloch  7618  79 

Burke  2166  42 

Butts  3048  86 

Calhoun  583  19 

Camden  5370  64 

Candler  1053  40 

Carroll  9177  137 

Catoosa  7463  73 

Charlton  1600  38 

Chatham  30394  505 

Chattahoochee  4398  13 

Chattooga  3140  69 

Cherokee  28733  357 

Clarke  16071  153 

Clay  225  3 

Clayton  31289  559 

Clinch  985  29 

Cobb  76947  1118 

Coffee  5846  160 

Colquitt  5076  99 

Columbia  13715  186 

Cook  1594  45 

Coweta  11531  249 

Crawford  733  25 

Crisp  1748  61 

Dade  1642  15 

Dawson  3769  52 

DeKalb  72068  1046 

Decatur  3045  69 

Dodge  1407  57 

Dooly  996  34 

Dougherty  7971  324 

Douglas  15820  209 

Early  1472  44 

Echols  395  4 

Effingham  6406  98 

Elbert  1832  62 

Emanuel  2521  57 

Evans  1077  25 

Fannin  2867  76 

Fayette  8813  177 

Floyd  13696  226 

Forsyth  23676  211 

Franklin  2995  53 

Fulton  102412  1442 

Gilmer  3200  90 

Glascock  172  7 

Glynn  11691  244 

Gordon  7993  135 

Grady  2146  60 

Greene  2024  57 

Gwinnett  100762  1201 

Habersham  5781  160 

Hall  30903  511 

Hancock  973  67 

Haralson  2132  39 

Harris  2863  67 

Hart  2111  42 

Heard  963  19 

Henry  26244  353 

Houston  14640  222 

Irwin  876  19 

Jackson  11542  157 

Jasper  909  25 

Jeff Davis  1723  38 

Jefferson  1770  61 

Jenkins  870  40 

Johnson  972  43 

Jones  2370  61 

Lamar  2084  60 

Lanier  697  10 

Laurens  5264  169 

Lee  2400  66 

Liberty  5867  71 

Lincoln  644  25 

Long  1205  14 

Lowndes  10265  180 

Lumpkin  4017  75 

Macon  797  33 

Madison  3728  51 

Marion  603  25 

McDuffie  2031  50 

McIntosh  1325  21 

Meriwether  2007  81 

Miller  913  9 

Mitchell  1997  85 

Monroe  2540  98 

Montgomery  1037  23 

Morgan  1656  25 

Murray  5420  92 

Muscogee  18901  471 

Newton  10011  260 

Oconee  3926  68 

Oglethorpe  1532  34 

Paulding  14606  198 

Peach  2475  67 

Pickens  3213  71 

Pierce  2016  63 

Pike  1692  36 

Polk  5588  99 

Pulaski  819  34 

Putnam  2425  67 

Quitman  112  2 

Rabun  1864  46 

Randolph  555  35 

Richmond  24476  468 

Rockdale  8037  177 

Schley  289  6 

Screven  1255  25 

Seminole  1142  19 

Spalding  5991  191 

Stephens  3812  80 

Stewart  1100  26 

Sumter  2493  104 

Talbot  523  22 

Taliaferro  123  3 

Tattnall  2592  61

Taylor  692  23 

Telfair  908  48 

Terrell  733  52 

Thomas  5491  136 

Tift  4643  110 

Toombs  4127  123 

Towns  1437  57 

Treutlen  837  33 

Troup  8001  225 

Turner  742  38 

Twiggs  691  42 

Union  2864  89 

Upson  2519  113 

Walker  8554  91 

Walton  10077  256 

Ware  4218  177 

Warren  455  17 

Washington  2158  68 

Wayne  4197  106 

Webster  146  4 

Wheeler  583  24 

White  4144  91 

Whitfield  17907  260 

Wilcox  598  31 

Wilkes  794  23 

Wilkinson  1045  29 

Worth  1653  69

