LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of Sept. 10

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 20 ,581 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 128 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93.

in Georgia, an increase of 128 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93. There have been 1,151,432 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,548 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,417.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,548 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,417.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255. There have been 75 ,928 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 226 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 415.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 226 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 415.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 10, there were 5,732 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 160 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:

Appling 2596 76

Atkinson 1086 21

Bacon 1753 37

Baker 227 12

Baldwin 4935 137

Banks 2150 48

Barrow 11596 156

Bartow 13996 248

Ben Hill 1803 64

Berrien 1446 41

Bibb 18783 464

Bleckley 1030 34

Brantley 1791 51

Brooks 1318 43

Bryan 4266 42

Bulloch 7618 79

Burke 2166 42

Butts 3048 86

Calhoun 583 19

Camden 5370 64

Candler 1053 40

Carroll 9177 137

Catoosa 7463 73

Charlton 1600 38

Chatham 30394 505

Chattahoochee 4398 13

Chattooga 3140 69

Cherokee 28733 357

Clarke 16071 153

Clay 225 3

Clayton 31289 559

Clinch 985 29

Cobb 76947 1118

Coffee 5846 160

Colquitt 5076 99

Columbia 13715 186

Cook 1594 45

Coweta 11531 249

Crawford 733 25

Crisp 1748 61

Dade 1642 15

Dawson 3769 52

DeKalb 72068 1046

Decatur 3045 69

Dodge 1407 57

Dooly 996 34

Dougherty 7971 324

Douglas 15820 209

Early 1472 44

Echols 395 4

Effingham 6406 98

Elbert 1832 62

Emanuel 2521 57

Evans 1077 25

Fannin 2867 76

Fayette 8813 177

Floyd 13696 226

Forsyth 23676 211

Franklin 2995 53

Fulton 102412 1442

Gilmer 3200 90

Glascock 172 7

Glynn 11691 244

Gordon 7993 135

Grady 2146 60

Greene 2024 57

Gwinnett 100762 1201

Habersham 5781 160

Hall 30903 511

Hancock 973 67

Haralson 2132 39

Harris 2863 67

Hart 2111 42

Heard 963 19

Henry 26244 353

Houston 14640 222

Irwin 876 19

Jackson 11542 157

Jasper 909 25

Jeff Davis 1723 38

Jefferson 1770 61

Jenkins 870 40

Johnson 972 43

Jones 2370 61

Lamar 2084 60

Lanier 697 10

Laurens 5264 169

Lee 2400 66

Liberty 5867 71

Lincoln 644 25

Long 1205 14

Lowndes 10265 180

Lumpkin 4017 75

Macon 797 33

Madison 3728 51

Marion 603 25

McDuffie 2031 50

McIntosh 1325 21

Meriwether 2007 81

Miller 913 9

Mitchell 1997 85

Monroe 2540 98

Montgomery 1037 23

Morgan 1656 25

Murray 5420 92

Muscogee 18901 471

Newton 10011 260

Oconee 3926 68

Oglethorpe 1532 34

Paulding 14606 198

Peach 2475 67

Pickens 3213 71

Pierce 2016 63

Pike 1692 36

Polk 5588 99

Pulaski 819 34

Putnam 2425 67

Quitman 112 2

Rabun 1864 46

Randolph 555 35

Richmond 24476 468

Rockdale 8037 177

Schley 289 6

Screven 1255 25

Seminole 1142 19

Spalding 5991 191

Stephens 3812 80

Stewart 1100 26

Sumter 2493 104

Talbot 523 22

Taliaferro 123 3

Tattnall 2592 61

Taylor 692 23

Telfair 908 48

Terrell 733 52

Thomas 5491 136

Tift 4643 110

Toombs 4127 123

Towns 1437 57

Treutlen 837 33

Troup 8001 225

Turner 742 38

Twiggs 691 42

Union 2864 89

Upson 2519 113

Walker 8554 91

Walton 10077 256

Ware 4218 177

Warren 455 17

Washington 2158 68

Wayne 4197 106

Webster 146 4

Wheeler 583 24

White 4144 91

Whitfield 17907 260

Wilcox 598 31

Wilkes 794 23

Wilkinson 1045 29