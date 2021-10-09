LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of Sept. 10

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,581 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 128 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93.
- There have been 1,151,432 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,548 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,417.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
- There have been 75,928 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 226 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 415.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 10, there were 5,732 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 160 hospitalizations since yesterday.
THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:
Appling 2596 76
Atkinson 1086 21
Bacon 1753 37
Baker 227 12
Baldwin 4935 137
Banks 2150 48
Barrow 11596 156
Bartow 13996 248
Ben Hill 1803 64
Berrien 1446 41
Bibb 18783 464
Bleckley 1030 34
Brantley 1791 51
Brooks 1318 43
Bryan 4266 42
Bulloch 7618 79
Burke 2166 42
Butts 3048 86
Calhoun 583 19
Camden 5370 64
Candler 1053 40
Carroll 9177 137
Catoosa 7463 73
Charlton 1600 38
Chatham 30394 505
Chattahoochee 4398 13
Chattooga 3140 69
Cherokee 28733 357
Clarke 16071 153
Clay 225 3
Clayton 31289 559
Clinch 985 29
Cobb 76947 1118
Coffee 5846 160
Colquitt 5076 99
Columbia 13715 186
Cook 1594 45
Coweta 11531 249
Crawford 733 25
Crisp 1748 61
Dade 1642 15
Dawson 3769 52
DeKalb 72068 1046
Decatur 3045 69
Dodge 1407 57
Dooly 996 34
Dougherty 7971 324
Douglas 15820 209
Early 1472 44
Echols 395 4
Effingham 6406 98
Elbert 1832 62
Emanuel 2521 57
Evans 1077 25
Fannin 2867 76
Fayette 8813 177
Floyd 13696 226
Forsyth 23676 211
Franklin 2995 53
Fulton 102412 1442
Gilmer 3200 90
Glascock 172 7
Glynn 11691 244
Gordon 7993 135
Grady 2146 60
Greene 2024 57
Gwinnett 100762 1201
Habersham 5781 160
Hall 30903 511
Hancock 973 67
Haralson 2132 39
Harris 2863 67
Hart 2111 42
Heard 963 19
Henry 26244 353
Houston 14640 222
Irwin 876 19
Jackson 11542 157
Jasper 909 25
Jeff Davis 1723 38
Jefferson 1770 61
Jenkins 870 40
Johnson 972 43
Jones 2370 61
Lamar 2084 60
Lanier 697 10
Laurens 5264 169
Lee 2400 66
Liberty 5867 71
Lincoln 644 25
Long 1205 14
Lowndes 10265 180
Lumpkin 4017 75
Macon 797 33
Madison 3728 51
Marion 603 25
McDuffie 2031 50
McIntosh 1325 21
Meriwether 2007 81
Miller 913 9
Mitchell 1997 85
Monroe 2540 98
Montgomery 1037 23
Morgan 1656 25
Murray 5420 92
Muscogee 18901 471
Newton 10011 260
Oconee 3926 68
Oglethorpe 1532 34
Paulding 14606 198
Peach 2475 67
Pickens 3213 71
Pierce 2016 63
Pike 1692 36
Polk 5588 99
Pulaski 819 34
Putnam 2425 67
Quitman 112 2
Rabun 1864 46
Randolph 555 35
Richmond 24476 468
Rockdale 8037 177
Schley 289 6
Screven 1255 25
Seminole 1142 19
Spalding 5991 191
Stephens 3812 80
Stewart 1100 26
Sumter 2493 104
Talbot 523 22
Taliaferro 123 3
Tattnall 2592 61
Taylor 692 23
Telfair 908 48
Terrell 733 52
Thomas 5491 136
Tift 4643 110
Toombs 4127 123
Towns 1437 57
Treutlen 837 33
Troup 8001 225
Turner 742 38
Twiggs 691 42
Union 2864 89
Upson 2519 113
Walker 8554 91
Walton 10077 256
Ware 4218 177
Warren 455 17
Washington 2158 68
Wayne 4197 106
Webster 146 4
Wheeler 583 24
White 4144 91
Whitfield 17907 260
Wilcox 598 31
Wilkes 794 23
Wilkinson 1045 29
Worth 1653 69