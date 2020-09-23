Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,773 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 96 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/10-9/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/27-9/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 96 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/10-9/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/27-9/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.36. There have been 309, 678 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,457 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,599.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,907.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,457 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,599.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,907. There have been 27,749 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 259 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 136 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 259 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 136 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 23, there were 1,370 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 36 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES -DEATHS

Appling 1015 26

Atkinson 438 3

Bacon 596 13

Baker 79 4

Baldwin 2078 56

Banks 473 7

Barrow 2124 46

Bartow 2835 84

Ben Hill 751 21

Berrien 442 12

Bibb 5995 159

Bleckley 426 19

Brantley 343 10

Brooks 515 27

Bryan 1126 11

Bulloch 2836 27

Burke 781 10

Butts 631 42

Calhoun 236 8

Camden 1250 8

Candler 444 18

Carroll 2682 64

Catoosa 1139 18

Charlton 622 6

Chatham 8277 149

Chattahoochee 1628 1

Chattooga 739 17

Cherokee 5868 91

Clarke 4939 42

Clay 120 2

Clayton 7086 159

Clinch 370 6

Cobb 19283 422

Coffee 2009 43

Colquitt 1877 33

Columbia 3661 59

Cook 544 13

Coweta 2546 43

Crawford 166 5

Crisp 539 17

Dade 278 5

Dawson 797 7

DeKalb 18302 353

Decatur 1122 29

Dodge 415 12

Dooly 334 14

Dougherty 3128 185

Douglas 3485 71

Early 477 32

Echols 239 2

Effingham 1403 23

Elbert 624 3

Emanuel 1015 30

Evans 419 6

Fannin 618 20

Fayette 1763 49

Floyd 3069 44

Forsyth 3832 45

Franklin 735 11

Fulton 27247 568

Gilmer 801 11

Glascock 38 2

Glynn 3428 94

Gordon 1812 36

Grady 754 22

Greene 498 23

Gwinnett 26931 398

Habersham 1585 67

Hall 8949 148

Hancock 387 42

Haralson 454 8

Harris 782 21

Hart 492 13

Heard 189 5

Henry 5073 100

Houston 3083 80

Irwin 288 4

Jackson 1914 31

Jasper 211 4

Jeff Davis 708 19

Jefferson 777 25

Jenkins 403 29

Johnson 414 22

Jones 538 8

Lamar 354 18

Lanier 296 5

Laurens 1609 64

Lee 690 25

Liberty 1091 22

Lincoln 213 7

Long 235 3

Lowndes 3848 78

Lumpkin 894 14

Macon 228 10

Madison 678 8

Marion 189 8

McDuffie 582 14

McIntosh 286 7

Meriwether 537 13

Miller 246 1

Mitchell 780 45

Monroe 666 50

Montgomery 293 5

Morgan 476 2

Murray 804 5

Muscogee 5920 167

Newton 2552 85

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16881 153

Oconee 725 26

Oglethorpe 324 11

Paulding 2739 50

Peach 662 23

Pickens 611 10

Pierce 595 17

Pike 316 9

Polk 1429 17

Pulaski 311 22

Putnam 678 23

Quitman 32 1

Rabun 327 9

Randolph 331 28

Richmond 6956 159

Rockdale 1828 36

Schley 104 2

Screven 400 10

Seminole 347 9

Spalding 1305 59

Stephens 1030 36

Stewart 478 14

Sumter 927 62

Talbot 162 5

Taliaferro 21 0

Tattnall 804 10

Taylor 207 10

Telfair 383 18

Terrell 327 31

Thomas 1468 62

Tift 1735 56

Toombs 1284 44

Towns 319 9

Treutlen 250 8

Troup 2776 95

Turner 294 22

Twiggs 186 7

Union 701 18

Unknown 2263 6

Upson 764 61

Walker 1496 31

Walton 1758 53

Ware 1475 56

Warren 140 5

Washington 657 8

Wayne 1100 28

Webster 43 2

Wheeler 326 11

White 761 19

Whitfield 4491 61

Wilcox 247 20

Wilkes 261 5

Wilkinson 333 18