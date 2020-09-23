x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,773 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 96 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/10-9/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/27-9/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.36.
  • There have been 309, 678 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,457 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,599.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,907.
  • There have been 27,749 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 259 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 136 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 23, there were 1,370 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 36 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES -DEATHS

Appling    1015    26

Atkinson    438    3

Bacon    596    13

Baker    79    4

Baldwin    2078    56

Banks    473    7

Barrow    2124    46

Bartow    2835    84

Ben Hill    751    21

Berrien    442    12

Bibb    5995    159

Bleckley    426    19

Brantley    343    10

Brooks    515    27

Bryan    1126    11

Bulloch    2836    27

Burke    781    10

Butts    631    42

Calhoun    236    8

Camden    1250    8

Candler    444    18

Carroll    2682    64

Catoosa    1139    18

Charlton    622    6

Chatham    8277    149

Chattahoochee    1628    1

Chattooga    739    17

Cherokee    5868    91

Clarke    4939    42

Clay    120    2

Clayton    7086    159

Clinch    370    6

Cobb    19283    422

Coffee    2009    43

Colquitt    1877    33

Columbia    3661    59

Cook    544    13

Coweta    2546    43

Crawford    166    5

Crisp    539    17

Dade    278    5

Dawson    797    7

DeKalb    18302    353

Decatur    1122    29

Dodge    415    12

Dooly    334    14

Dougherty    3128    185

Douglas    3485    71

Early    477    32

Echols    239    2

Effingham    1403    23

Elbert    624    3

Emanuel    1015    30

Evans    419    6

Fannin    618    20

Fayette    1763    49

Floyd    3069    44

Forsyth    3832    45

Franklin    735    11

Fulton    27247    568

Gilmer    801    11

Glascock    38    2

Glynn    3428    94

Gordon    1812    36

Grady    754    22

Greene    498    23

Gwinnett    26931    398

Habersham    1585    67

Hall    8949    148

Hancock    387    42

Haralson    454    8

Harris    782    21

Hart    492    13

Heard    189    5

Henry    5073    100

Houston    3083    80

Irwin    288    4

Jackson    1914    31

Jasper    211    4

Jeff Davis    708    19

Jefferson    777    25

Jenkins    403    29

Johnson    414    22

Jones    538    8

Lamar    354    18

Lanier    296    5

Laurens    1609    64

Lee    690    25

Liberty    1091    22

Lincoln    213    7

Long    235    3

Lowndes    3848    78

Lumpkin    894    14

Macon    228    10

Madison    678    8

Marion    189    8

McDuffie    582    14

McIntosh    286    7

Meriwether    537    13

Miller    246    1

Mitchell    780    45

Monroe    666    50

Montgomery    293    5

Morgan    476    2

Murray    804    5

Muscogee    5920    167

Newton    2552    85

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16881    153

Oconee    725    26

Oglethorpe    324    11

Paulding    2739    50

Peach    662    23

Pickens    611    10

Pierce    595    17

Pike    316    9

Polk    1429    17

Pulaski    311    22

Putnam    678    23

Quitman    32    1

Rabun    327    9

Randolph    331    28

Richmond    6956    159

Rockdale    1828    36

Schley    104    2

Screven    400    10

Seminole    347    9

Spalding    1305    59

Stephens    1030    36

Stewart    478    14

Sumter    927    62

Talbot    162    5

Taliaferro    21    0

Tattnall    804    10

Taylor    207    10

Telfair    383    18

Terrell    327    31

Thomas    1468    62

Tift    1735    56

Toombs    1284    44

Towns    319    9

Treutlen    250    8

Troup    2776    95

Turner    294    22

Twiggs    186    7

Union    701    18

Unknown    2263    6

Upson    764    61

Walker    1496    31

Walton    1758    53

Ware    1475    56

Warren    140    5

Washington    657    8

Wayne    1100    28

Webster    43    2

Wheeler    326    11

White    761    19

Whitfield    4491    61

Wilcox    247    20

Wilkes    261    5

Wilkinson    333    18

Worth    523    30

