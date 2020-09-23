Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,773 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 96 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/10-9/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/27-9/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.36.
- There have been 309, 678 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,457 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,599.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,907.
- There have been 27,749 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 259 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 136 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 23, there were 1,370 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 36 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES -DEATHS
Appling 1015 26
Atkinson 438 3
Bacon 596 13
Baker 79 4
Baldwin 2078 56
Banks 473 7
Barrow 2124 46
Bartow 2835 84
Ben Hill 751 21
Berrien 442 12
Bibb 5995 159
Bleckley 426 19
Brantley 343 10
Brooks 515 27
Bryan 1126 11
Bulloch 2836 27
Burke 781 10
Butts 631 42
Calhoun 236 8
Camden 1250 8
Candler 444 18
Carroll 2682 64
Catoosa 1139 18
Charlton 622 6
Chatham 8277 149
Chattahoochee 1628 1
Chattooga 739 17
Cherokee 5868 91
Clarke 4939 42
Clay 120 2
Clayton 7086 159
Clinch 370 6
Cobb 19283 422
Coffee 2009 43
Colquitt 1877 33
Columbia 3661 59
Cook 544 13
Coweta 2546 43
Crawford 166 5
Crisp 539 17
Dade 278 5
Dawson 797 7
DeKalb 18302 353
Decatur 1122 29
Dodge 415 12
Dooly 334 14
Dougherty 3128 185
Douglas 3485 71
Early 477 32
Echols 239 2
Effingham 1403 23
Elbert 624 3
Emanuel 1015 30
Evans 419 6
Fannin 618 20
Fayette 1763 49
Floyd 3069 44
Forsyth 3832 45
Franklin 735 11
Fulton 27247 568
Gilmer 801 11
Glascock 38 2
Glynn 3428 94
Gordon 1812 36
Grady 754 22
Greene 498 23
Gwinnett 26931 398
Habersham 1585 67
Hall 8949 148
Hancock 387 42
Haralson 454 8
Harris 782 21
Hart 492 13
Heard 189 5
Henry 5073 100
Houston 3083 80
Irwin 288 4
Jackson 1914 31
Jasper 211 4
Jeff Davis 708 19
Jefferson 777 25
Jenkins 403 29
Johnson 414 22
Jones 538 8
Lamar 354 18
Lanier 296 5
Laurens 1609 64
Lee 690 25
Liberty 1091 22
Lincoln 213 7
Long 235 3
Lowndes 3848 78
Lumpkin 894 14
Macon 228 10
Madison 678 8
Marion 189 8
McDuffie 582 14
McIntosh 286 7
Meriwether 537 13
Miller 246 1
Mitchell 780 45
Monroe 666 50
Montgomery 293 5
Morgan 476 2
Murray 804 5
Muscogee 5920 167
Newton 2552 85
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16881 153
Oconee 725 26
Oglethorpe 324 11
Paulding 2739 50
Peach 662 23
Pickens 611 10
Pierce 595 17
Pike 316 9
Polk 1429 17
Pulaski 311 22
Putnam 678 23
Quitman 32 1
Rabun 327 9
Randolph 331 28
Richmond 6956 159
Rockdale 1828 36
Schley 104 2
Screven 400 10
Seminole 347 9
Spalding 1305 59
Stephens 1030 36
Stewart 478 14
Sumter 927 62
Talbot 162 5
Taliaferro 21 0
Tattnall 804 10
Taylor 207 10
Telfair 383 18
Terrell 327 31
Thomas 1468 62
Tift 1735 56
Toombs 1284 44
Towns 319 9
Treutlen 250 8
Troup 2776 95
Turner 294 22
Twiggs 186 7
Union 701 18
Unknown 2263 6
Upson 764 61
Walker 1496 31
Walton 1758 53
Ware 1475 56
Warren 140 5
Washington 657 8
Wayne 1100 28
Webster 43 2
Wheeler 326 11
White 761 19
Whitfield 4491 61
Wilcox 247 20
Wilkes 261 5
Wilkinson 333 18
Worth 523 30