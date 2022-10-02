COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 10

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3:40 p.m., there have been 28,461 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 103 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 101.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45.
- There have been 1,886,999 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,306 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 11,430.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,178.
- There have been 105,141 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 184 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 314.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 439.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 10, there were 3,374 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 138 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3493 103
Atkinson 1491 33
Bacon 2503 55
Baker 311 13
Baldwin 7229 180
Banks 3284 71
Barrow 19217 222
Bartow 21154 371
Ben Hill 2147 72
Berrien 1987 51
Bibb 28461 631
Bleckley 1447 41
Brantley 2444 82
Brooks 1848 59
Bryan 6678 67
Bulloch 10477 103
Burke 2942 55
Butts 4656 128
Calhoun 974 21
Camden 8343 90
Candler 1304 51
Carroll 14214 169
Catoosa 12099 116
Charlton 2119 44
Chatham 51978 725
Chattahoochee 5883 16
Chattooga 5178 103
Cherokee 44619 512
Clarke 25800 192
Clay 351 4
Clayton 56674 796
Clinch 1375 35
Cobb 131791 1480
Coffee 8231 199
Colquitt 7782 146
Columbia 19769 280
Cook 2038 54
Coweta 20530 391
Crawford 1173 42
Crisp 2530 68
Dade 2444 24
Dawson 6025 90
DeKalb 124408 1367
Decatur 4791 85
Dodge 2093 66
Dooly 1510 39
Dougherty 13889 419
Douglas 27768 289
Early 2068 54
Echols 457 5
Effingham 10075 156
Elbert 2616 78
Emanuel 3382 77
Evans 1476 38
Fannin 4079 110
Fayette 16335 256
Floyd 22599 367
Forsyth 42188 318
Franklin 4313 72
Fulton 179837 1854
Gilmer 4581 131
Glascock 266 8
Glynn 17735 334
Gordon 11580 210
Grady 3599 76
Greene 3089 68
Gwinnett 170953 1602
Habersham 8266 216
Hall 45895 709
Hancock 1351 79
Haralson 3397 53
Harris 5059 90
Hart 3124 52
Heard 1452 28
Henry 44751 570
Houston 22739 306
Irwin 1021 22
Jackson 18286 244
Jasper 1633 36
Jeff Davis 2279 45
Jefferson 2207 74
Jenkins 1066 43
Johnson 1448 54
Jones 3676 95
Lamar 3244 92
Lanier 1077 12
Laurens 8505 224
Lee 3775 84
Liberty 10666 103
Lincoln 848 29
Long 2191 23
Lowndes 14842 248
Lumpkin 6413 99
Macon 1183 41
Madison 5886 77
Marion 946 37
McDuffie 2935 72
McIntosh 1912 31
Meriwether 3203 108
Miller 1264 17
Mitchell 3050 93
Monroe 3837 123
Montgomery 1422 44
Morgan 2856 43
Murray 8960 154
Muscogee 31479 627
Newton 17725 364
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61988 877
Oconee 6786 85
Oglethorpe 2353 47
Paulding 25489 287
Peach 3626 99
Pickens 5032 115
Pierce 2740 95
Pike 2697 61
Polk 9109 150
Pulaski 1206 42
Putnam 3590 91
Quitman 226 3
Rabun 2737 72
Randolph 830 42
Richmond 35408 648
Rockdale 14634 271
Schley 514 8
Screven 1797 35
Seminole 1610 24
Spalding 10291 320
Stephens 5791 119
Stewart 1677 31
Sumter 3856 141
Talbot 927 30
Taliaferro 180 3
Tattnall 3346 77
Taylor 1123 38
Telfair 1225 57
Terrell 1176 58
Thomas 8697 170
Tift 6209 156
Toombs 5318 159
Towns 1988 75
Treutlen 1116 46
Troup 11950 295
Turner 1084 43
Twiggs 1026 53
Union 4168 127
Unknown 8703 10
Upson 4078 154
Walker 13106 163
Walton 15685 357
Ware 5847 209
Warren 646 22
Washington 3154 80
Wayne 5594 172
Webster 250 7
Wheeler 899 34
White 6147 132
Whitfield 26949 353
Wilcox 816 32
Wilkes 1114 31
Wilkinson 1624 45
Worth 2318 85