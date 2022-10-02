COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 10

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3:40 p.m., there have been 28,461 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 103 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 101.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45.

in Georgia, an increase of 103 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 101.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45. There have been 1,886,999 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,306 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 11,430.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,178.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,306 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 11,430.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,178. There have been 105,141 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 184 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 314.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 439.36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 184 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 314.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 439.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 10, there were 3,374 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 138 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

– a decrease of 138 hospitalizations since Tuesday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3493 103

Atkinson 1491 33

Bacon 2503 55

Baker 311 13

Baldwin 7229 180

Banks 3284 71

Barrow 19217 222

Bartow 21154 371

Ben Hill 2147 72

Berrien 1987 51

Bibb 28461 631

Bleckley 1447 41

Brantley 2444 82

Brooks 1848 59

Bryan 6678 67

Bulloch 10477 103

Burke 2942 55

Butts 4656 128

Calhoun 974 21

Camden 8343 90

Candler 1304 51

Carroll 14214 169

Catoosa 12099 116

Charlton 2119 44

Chatham 51978 725

Chattahoochee 5883 16

Chattooga 5178 103

Cherokee 44619 512

Clarke 25800 192

Clay 351 4

Clayton 56674 796

Clinch 1375 35

Cobb 131791 1480

Coffee 8231 199

Colquitt 7782 146

Columbia 19769 280

Cook 2038 54

Coweta 20530 391

Crawford 1173 42

Crisp 2530 68

Dade 2444 24

Dawson 6025 90

DeKalb 124408 1367

Decatur 4791 85

Dodge 2093 66

Dooly 1510 39

Dougherty 13889 419

Douglas 27768 289

Early 2068 54

Echols 457 5

Effingham 10075 156

Elbert 2616 78

Emanuel 3382 77

Evans 1476 38

Fannin 4079 110

Fayette 16335 256

Floyd 22599 367

Forsyth 42188 318

Franklin 4313 72

Fulton 179837 1854

Gilmer 4581 131

Glascock 266 8

Glynn 17735 334

Gordon 11580 210

Grady 3599 76

Greene 3089 68

Gwinnett 170953 1602

Habersham 8266 216

Hall 45895 709

Hancock 1351 79

Haralson 3397 53

Harris 5059 90

Hart 3124 52

Heard 1452 28

Henry 44751 570

Houston 22739 306

Irwin 1021 22

Jackson 18286 244

Jasper 1633 36

Jeff Davis 2279 45

Jefferson 2207 74

Jenkins 1066 43

Johnson 1448 54

Jones 3676 95

Lamar 3244 92

Lanier 1077 12

Laurens 8505 224

Lee 3775 84

Liberty 10666 103

Lincoln 848 29

Long 2191 23

Lowndes 14842 248

Lumpkin 6413 99

Macon 1183 41

Madison 5886 77

Marion 946 37

McDuffie 2935 72

McIntosh 1912 31

Meriwether 3203 108

Miller 1264 17

Mitchell 3050 93

Monroe 3837 123

Montgomery 1422 44

Morgan 2856 43

Murray 8960 154

Muscogee 31479 627

Newton 17725 364

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61988 877

Oconee 6786 85

Oglethorpe 2353 47

Paulding 25489 287

Peach 3626 99

Pickens 5032 115

Pierce 2740 95

Pike 2697 61

Polk 9109 150

Pulaski 1206 42

Putnam 3590 91

Quitman 226 3

Rabun 2737 72

Randolph 830 42

Richmond 35408 648

Rockdale 14634 271

Schley 514 8

Screven 1797 35

Seminole 1610 24

Spalding 10291 320

Stephens 5791 119

Stewart 1677 31

Sumter 3856 141

Talbot 927 30

Taliaferro 180 3

Tattnall 3346 77

Taylor 1123 38

Telfair 1225 57

Terrell 1176 58

Thomas 8697 170

Tift 6209 156

Toombs 5318 159

Towns 1988 75

Treutlen 1116 46

Troup 11950 295

Turner 1084 43

Twiggs 1026 53

Union 4168 127

Unknown 8703 10

Upson 4078 154

Walker 13106 163

Walton 15685 357

Ware 5847 209

Warren 646 22

Washington 3154 80

Wayne 5594 172

Webster 250 7

Wheeler 899 34

White 6147 132

Whitfield 26949 353

Wilcox 816 32

Wilkes 1114 31

Wilkinson 1624 45