COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 10

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3:40 p.m., there have been 28,461 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 103 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 101.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45.
  • There have been 1,886,999 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,306 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 11,430.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,178.
  • There have been 105,141 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 184 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 314.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 439.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 10, there were 3,374 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 138 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3493    103

Atkinson    1491    33

Bacon    2503    55

Baker    311    13

Baldwin    7229    180

Banks    3284    71

Barrow    19217    222

Bartow    21154    371

Ben Hill    2147    72

Berrien    1987    51

Bibb    28461    631

Bleckley    1447    41

Brantley    2444    82

Brooks    1848    59

Bryan    6678    67

Bulloch    10477    103

Burke    2942    55

Butts    4656    128

Calhoun    974    21

Camden    8343    90

Candler    1304    51

Carroll    14214    169

Catoosa    12099    116

Charlton    2119    44

Chatham    51978    725

Chattahoochee    5883    16

Chattooga    5178    103

Cherokee    44619    512

Clarke    25800    192

Clay    351    4

Clayton    56674    796

Clinch    1375    35

Cobb    131791    1480

Coffee    8231    199

Colquitt    7782    146

Columbia    19769    280

Cook    2038    54

Coweta    20530    391

Crawford    1173    42

Crisp    2530    68

Dade    2444    24

Dawson    6025    90

DeKalb    124408    1367

Decatur    4791    85

Dodge    2093    66

Dooly    1510    39

Dougherty    13889    419

Douglas    27768    289

Early    2068    54

Echols    457    5

Effingham    10075    156

Elbert    2616    78

Emanuel    3382    77

Evans    1476    38

Fannin    4079    110

Fayette    16335    256

Floyd    22599    367

Forsyth    42188    318

Franklin    4313    72

Fulton    179837    1854

Gilmer    4581    131

Glascock    266    8

Glynn    17735    334

Gordon    11580    210

Grady    3599    76

Greene    3089    68

Gwinnett    170953    1602

Habersham    8266    216

Hall    45895    709

Hancock    1351    79

Haralson    3397    53

Harris    5059    90

Hart    3124    52

Heard    1452    28

Henry    44751    570

Houston    22739    306

Irwin    1021    22

Jackson    18286    244

Jasper    1633    36

Jeff Davis    2279    45

Jefferson    2207    74

Jenkins    1066    43

Johnson    1448    54

Jones    3676    95

Lamar    3244    92

Lanier    1077    12

Laurens    8505    224

Lee    3775    84

Liberty    10666    103

Lincoln    848    29

Long    2191    23

Lowndes    14842    248

Lumpkin    6413    99

Macon    1183    41

Madison    5886    77

Marion    946    37

McDuffie    2935    72

McIntosh    1912    31

Meriwether    3203    108

Miller    1264    17

Mitchell    3050    93

Monroe    3837    123

Montgomery    1422    44

Morgan    2856    43

Murray    8960    154

Muscogee    31479    627

Newton    17725    364

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    61988    877

Oconee    6786    85

Oglethorpe    2353    47

Paulding    25489    287

Peach    3626    99

Pickens    5032    115

Pierce    2740    95

Pike    2697    61

Polk    9109    150

Pulaski    1206    42

Putnam    3590    91

Quitman    226    3

Rabun    2737    72

Randolph    830    42

Richmond    35408    648

Rockdale    14634    271

Schley    514    8

Screven    1797    35

Seminole    1610    24

Spalding    10291    320

Stephens    5791    119

Stewart    1677    31

Sumter    3856    141

Talbot    927    30

Taliaferro    180    3

Tattnall    3346    77

Taylor    1123    38

Telfair    1225    57

Terrell    1176    58

Thomas    8697    170

Tift    6209    156

Toombs    5318    159

Towns    1988    75

Treutlen    1116    46

Troup    11950    295

Turner    1084    43

Twiggs    1026    53

Union    4168    127

Unknown    8703    10

Upson    4078    154

Walker    13106    163

Walton    15685    357

Ware    5847    209

Warren    646    22

Washington    3154    80

Wayne    5594    172

Webster    250    7

Wheeler    899    34

White    6147    132

Whitfield    26949    353

Wilcox    816    32

Wilkes    1114    31

Wilkinson    1624    45

Worth    2318    85

   

