Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 27

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,277 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.64.
  • There have been 1,362,530 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 23,028 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,075.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,213.
  • There have been 93,497 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 712 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 233.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.36. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 27, there were 1,934 current hospitalizations – an increase of 502 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,818    98

Atkinson    1,200    32

Bacon    1,993    52

Baker    247    13

Baldwin    5,369    173

Banks    2,547    64

Barrow    13,900    198

Bartow    16,366    323

Ben Hill    1,882    72

Berrien    1,568    51

Bibb    21,010    597

Bleckley    1,114    40

Brantley    1,916    76

Brooks    1,418    56

Bryan    4,751    65

Bulloch    8,096    100

Burke    2,347    48

Butts    3,563    114

Calhoun    619    21

Camden    6,186    82

Candler    1,123    50

Carroll    10,740    162

Catoosa    8,891    98

Charlton    1,756    44

Chatham    34,270    681

Chattahoochee    5,505    16

Chattooga    3,826    92

Cherokee    33,693    462

Clarke    18,564    181

Clay    237    4

Clayton    39,209    743

Clinch    1,024    34

Cobb    95,154    1,340

Coffee    6,405    196

Colquitt    5,641    135

Columbia    15,215    260

Cook    1,688    53

Coweta    14,576    356

Crawford    848    40

Crisp    1,876    66

Dade    1,949    19

Dawson    4,463    77

DeKalb    88,867    1,270

Decatur    3,543    78

Dodge    1,547    63

Dooly    1,095    38

Dougherty    9,280    392

Douglas    19,632    253

Early    1,560    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7,183    153

Elbert    2,107    72

Emanuel    2,713    73

Evans    1,141    35

Fannin    3,339    96

Fayette    11,169    225

Floyd    16,283    324

Forsyth    29,426    290

Franklin    3,402    69

Fulton    128,152    1,728

Gilmer    3,620    122

Glascock    192    7

Glynn    12,638    306

Gordon    9,071    181

Grady    2,473    68

Greene    2,346    65

Gwinnett    121,786    1,471

Habersham    6,729    201

Hall    36,006    656

Hancock    1,043    75

Haralson    2,499    48

Harris    3,356    86

Hart    2,398    50

Heard    1,093    27

Henry    32,314    499

Houston    16,625    298

Irwin    912    22

Jackson    13,601    220

Jasper    1,101    32

Jeff Davis    1,820    45

Jefferson    1,875    69

Jenkins    896    43

Johnson    1,039    52

Jones    2,706    90

Lamar    2,382    86

Lanier    797    12

Laurens    6,034    210

Lee    2,719    75

Liberty    6,757    99

Lincoln    714    27

Long    1,416    21

Lowndes    11,308    235

Lumpkin    4,761    94

Macon    860    40

Madison    4,372    73

Marion    677    34

McDuffie    2,342    63

McIntosh    1,411    29

Meriwether    2,350    101

Miller    1,005    15

Mitchell    2,211    90

Monroe    2,890    119

Montgomery    1,162    41

Morgan    2,022    42

Murray    6,571    140

Muscogee    21,921    589

Newton    12,726    328

Oconee    4,748    74

Oglethorpe    1,782    42

Paulding    18,715    258

Peach    2,774    96

Pickens    3,790    95

Pierce    2,148    90

Pike    1,967    53

Polk    6,644    143

Pulaski    912    42

Putnam    2,737    84

Quitman    124    3

Rabun    2,244    64

Randolph    619    40

Richmond    27,510    603

Rockdale    10,459    240

Schley    349    8

Screven    1,365    35

Seminole    1,229    23

Spalding    7,344    290

Stephens    4,686    114

Stewart    1,420    30

Sumter    2,876    132

Talbot    613    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2,726    73

Taylor    779    34

Telfair    978    56

Terrell    842    56

Thomas    6,125    162

Tift    4,937    142

Toombs    4,455    155

Towns    1,607    70

Treutlen    897    45

Troup    9,188    272

Turner    823    41

Twiggs    773    49

Union    3,320    120

Upson    2,835    140

Walker    10,232    137

Walton    11,882    325

Ware    4,592    207

Warren    526    20

Washington    2,386    78

Wayne    4,432    158

Webster    178    6

Wheeler    625    32

White    4,671    117

Whitfield    19,907    331

Wilcox    648    32

Wilkes    914    27

Wilkinson    1,129    41

Worth    1,786    79

   

