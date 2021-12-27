COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 27

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,277 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 38 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.64. There have been 1,362,530 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 23,028 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,075.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,213.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 23,028 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,075.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,213. There have been 93,497 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 712 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 233.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 712 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 233.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 27, there were 1,934 current hospitalizations – an increase of 502 hospitalizations since Friday.

– an increase of 502 hospitalizations since Friday. In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,818 98

Atkinson 1,200 32

Bacon 1,993 52

Baker 247 13

Baldwin 5,369 173

Banks 2,547 64

Barrow 13,900 198

Bartow 16,366 323

Ben Hill 1,882 72

Berrien 1,568 51

Bibb 21,010 597

Bleckley 1,114 40

Brantley 1,916 76

Brooks 1,418 56

Bryan 4,751 65

Bulloch 8,096 100

Burke 2,347 48

Butts 3,563 114

Calhoun 619 21

Camden 6,186 82

Candler 1,123 50

Carroll 10,740 162

Catoosa 8,891 98

Charlton 1,756 44

Chatham 34,270 681

Chattahoochee 5,505 16

Chattooga 3,826 92

Cherokee 33,693 462

Clarke 18,564 181

Clay 237 4

Clayton 39,209 743

Clinch 1,024 34

Cobb 95,154 1,340

Coffee 6,405 196

Colquitt 5,641 135

Columbia 15,215 260

Cook 1,688 53

Coweta 14,576 356

Crawford 848 40

Crisp 1,876 66

Dade 1,949 19

Dawson 4,463 77

DeKalb 88,867 1,270

Decatur 3,543 78

Dodge 1,547 63

Dooly 1,095 38

Dougherty 9,280 392

Douglas 19,632 253

Early 1,560 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7,183 153

Elbert 2,107 72

Emanuel 2,713 73

Evans 1,141 35

Fannin 3,339 96

Fayette 11,169 225

Floyd 16,283 324

Forsyth 29,426 290

Franklin 3,402 69

Fulton 128,152 1,728

Gilmer 3,620 122

Glascock 192 7

Glynn 12,638 306

Gordon 9,071 181

Grady 2,473 68

Greene 2,346 65

Gwinnett 121,786 1,471

Habersham 6,729 201

Hall 36,006 656

Hancock 1,043 75

Haralson 2,499 48

Harris 3,356 86

Hart 2,398 50

Heard 1,093 27

Henry 32,314 499

Houston 16,625 298

Irwin 912 22

Jackson 13,601 220

Jasper 1,101 32

Jeff Davis 1,820 45

Jefferson 1,875 69

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1,039 52

Jones 2,706 90

Lamar 2,382 86

Lanier 797 12

Laurens 6,034 210

Lee 2,719 75

Liberty 6,757 99

Lincoln 714 27

Long 1,416 21

Lowndes 11,308 235

Lumpkin 4,761 94

Macon 860 40

Madison 4,372 73

Marion 677 34

McDuffie 2,342 63

McIntosh 1,411 29

Meriwether 2,350 101

Miller 1,005 15

Mitchell 2,211 90

Monroe 2,890 119

Montgomery 1,162 41

Morgan 2,022 42

Murray 6,571 140

Muscogee 21,921 589

Newton 12,726 328

Oconee 4,748 74

Oglethorpe 1,782 42

Paulding 18,715 258

Peach 2,774 96

Pickens 3,790 95

Pierce 2,148 90

Pike 1,967 53

Polk 6,644 143

Pulaski 912 42

Putnam 2,737 84

Quitman 124 3

Rabun 2,244 64

Randolph 619 40

Richmond 27,510 603

Rockdale 10,459 240

Schley 349 8

Screven 1,365 35

Seminole 1,229 23

Spalding 7,344 290

Stephens 4,686 114

Stewart 1,420 30

Sumter 2,876 132

Talbot 613 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2,726 73

Taylor 779 34

Telfair 978 56

Terrell 842 56

Thomas 6,125 162

Tift 4,937 142

Toombs 4,455 155

Towns 1,607 70

Treutlen 897 45

Troup 9,188 272

Turner 823 41

Twiggs 773 49

Union 3,320 120

Upson 2,835 140

Walker 10,232 137

Walton 11,882 325

Ware 4,592 207

Warren 526 20

Washington 2,386 78

Wayne 4,432 158

Webster 178 6

Wheeler 625 32

White 4,671 117

Whitfield 19,907 331

Wilcox 648 32

Wilkes 914 27

Wilkinson 1,129 41