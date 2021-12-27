COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 27

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,277 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.64.
- There have been 1,362,530 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 23,028 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,075.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,213.
- There have been 93,497 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 712 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 233.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 27, there were 1,934 current hospitalizations – an increase of 502 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,818 98
Atkinson 1,200 32
Bacon 1,993 52
Baker 247 13
Baldwin 5,369 173
Banks 2,547 64
Barrow 13,900 198
Bartow 16,366 323
Ben Hill 1,882 72
Berrien 1,568 51
Bibb 21,010 597
Bleckley 1,114 40
Brantley 1,916 76
Brooks 1,418 56
Bryan 4,751 65
Bulloch 8,096 100
Burke 2,347 48
Butts 3,563 114
Calhoun 619 21
Camden 6,186 82
Candler 1,123 50
Carroll 10,740 162
Catoosa 8,891 98
Charlton 1,756 44
Chatham 34,270 681
Chattahoochee 5,505 16
Chattooga 3,826 92
Cherokee 33,693 462
Clarke 18,564 181
Clay 237 4
Clayton 39,209 743
Clinch 1,024 34
Cobb 95,154 1,340
Coffee 6,405 196
Colquitt 5,641 135
Columbia 15,215 260
Cook 1,688 53
Coweta 14,576 356
Crawford 848 40
Crisp 1,876 66
Dade 1,949 19
Dawson 4,463 77
DeKalb 88,867 1,270
Decatur 3,543 78
Dodge 1,547 63
Dooly 1,095 38
Dougherty 9,280 392
Douglas 19,632 253
Early 1,560 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7,183 153
Elbert 2,107 72
Emanuel 2,713 73
Evans 1,141 35
Fannin 3,339 96
Fayette 11,169 225
Floyd 16,283 324
Forsyth 29,426 290
Franklin 3,402 69
Fulton 128,152 1,728
Gilmer 3,620 122
Glascock 192 7
Glynn 12,638 306
Gordon 9,071 181
Grady 2,473 68
Greene 2,346 65
Gwinnett 121,786 1,471
Habersham 6,729 201
Hall 36,006 656
Hancock 1,043 75
Haralson 2,499 48
Harris 3,356 86
Hart 2,398 50
Heard 1,093 27
Henry 32,314 499
Houston 16,625 298
Irwin 912 22
Jackson 13,601 220
Jasper 1,101 32
Jeff Davis 1,820 45
Jefferson 1,875 69
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1,039 52
Jones 2,706 90
Lamar 2,382 86
Lanier 797 12
Laurens 6,034 210
Lee 2,719 75
Liberty 6,757 99
Lincoln 714 27
Long 1,416 21
Lowndes 11,308 235
Lumpkin 4,761 94
Macon 860 40
Madison 4,372 73
Marion 677 34
McDuffie 2,342 63
McIntosh 1,411 29
Meriwether 2,350 101
Miller 1,005 15
Mitchell 2,211 90
Monroe 2,890 119
Montgomery 1,162 41
Morgan 2,022 42
Murray 6,571 140
Muscogee 21,921 589
Newton 12,726 328
Oconee 4,748 74
Oglethorpe 1,782 42
Paulding 18,715 258
Peach 2,774 96
Pickens 3,790 95
Pierce 2,148 90
Pike 1,967 53
Polk 6,644 143
Pulaski 912 42
Putnam 2,737 84
Quitman 124 3
Rabun 2,244 64
Randolph 619 40
Richmond 27,510 603
Rockdale 10,459 240
Schley 349 8
Screven 1,365 35
Seminole 1,229 23
Spalding 7,344 290
Stephens 4,686 114
Stewart 1,420 30
Sumter 2,876 132
Talbot 613 28
Taliaferro 130 3
Tattnall 2,726 73
Taylor 779 34
Telfair 978 56
Terrell 842 56
Thomas 6,125 162
Tift 4,937 142
Toombs 4,455 155
Towns 1,607 70
Treutlen 897 45
Troup 9,188 272
Turner 823 41
Twiggs 773 49
Union 3,320 120
Upson 2,835 140
Walker 10,232 137
Walton 11,882 325
Ware 4,592 207
Warren 526 20
Washington 2,386 78
Wayne 4,432 158
Webster 178 6
Wheeler 625 32
White 4,671 117
Whitfield 19,907 331
Wilcox 648 32
Wilkes 914 27
Wilkinson 1,129 41
Worth 1,786 79