New single day record in Georgia with more than 6K new COVID-19 cases reported

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,123 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 50 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/27-12/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/13-11/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36.
  • There have been 462,175 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,062 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3447.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,409.

This is a new single-day record of new cases reported in Georgia.

  • There have been 37,017 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 277 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 173.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 9, there were 2,735 current hospitalizations – an increase of 63 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    1270    41

Atkinson    550    9

Bacon    678    20

Baker    112    6

Baldwin    2620    70

Banks    886    12

Barrow    3645    60

Bartow    5101    104

Ben Hill    1027    35

Berrien    635    18

Bibb    7929    225

Bleckley    568    30

Brantley    583    18

Brooks    667    26

Bryan    1522    16

Bulloch    3407    35

Burke    1050    13

Butts    976    46

Calhoun    304    11

Camden    1892    18

Candler    585    27

Carroll    4510    90

Catoosa    2410    34

Charlton    734    11

Chatham    11233    207

Chattahoochee    2085    1

Chattooga    1255    35

Cherokee    10110    115

Clarke    7265    56

Clay    132    3

Clayton    10877    202

Clinch    502    13

Cobb    29175    511

Coffee    2878    72

Colquitt    2361    43

Columbia    5936    80

Cook    842    19

Coweta    4003    71

Crawford    258    7

Crisp    758    26

Dade    579    7

Dawson    1273    11

DeKalb    28725    457

Decatur    1446    41

Dodge    746    40

Dooly    454    20

Dougherty    3560    199

Douglas    5509    94

Early    640    37

Echols    289    2

Effingham    2179    33

Elbert    992    22

Emanuel    1307    43

Evans    530    8

Fannin    1098    31

Fayette    3012    62

Floyd    5630    89

Forsyth    7088    66

Franklin    1293    21

Fulton    41284    697

Gilmer    1332    29

Glascock    67    2

Glynn    4297    117

Gordon    3377    55

Grady    956    27

Greene    694    26

Gwinnett    40947    520

Habersham    2657    82

Hall    13907    200

Hancock    525    46

Haralson    1005    21

Harris    1022    28

Hart    837    20

Heard    343    8

Henry    8585    135

Houston    4694    104

Irwin    448    11

Jackson    3679    53

Jasper    317    5

Jeff Davis    866    30

Jefferson    1008    38

Jenkins    491    34

Johnson    476    29

Jones    806    23

Lamar    611    24

Lanier    352    7

Laurens    2354    111

Lee    876    32

Liberty    1589    29

Lincoln    293    9

Long    341    5

Lowndes    5530    96

Lumpkin    1412    19

Macon    320    15

Madison    1195    15

Marion    222    10

McDuffie    852    21

McIntosh    400    7

Meriwether    670    19

Miller    367    2

Mitchell    952    49

Monroe    985    59

Montgomery    407    9

Morgan    623    7

Murray    2033    29

Muscogee    7403    193

Newton    3730    107

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    18294    224

Oconee    1165    35

Oglethorpe    548    13

Paulding    4560    85

Peach    1011    29

Pickens    1156    14

Pierce    764    27

Pike    512    12

Polk    2133    36

Pulaski    394    25

Putnam    956    30

Quitman    46    1

Rabun    725    12

Randolph    347    30

Richmond    10507    202

Rockdale    2888    56

Schley    136    2

Screven    476    11

Seminole    501    12

Spalding    2092    78

Stephens    1710    46

Stewart    586    17

Sumter    1115    69

Talbot    214    8

Taliaferro    39    0

Tattnall    1080    21

Taylor    296    13

Telfair    531    28

Terrell    383    33

Thomas    1891    78

Tift    2534    69

Toombs    1718    61

Towns    613    22

Treutlen    337    14

Troup    3485    119

Turner    399    24

Twiggs    267    15

Union    1168    39

Unknown    2422    1

Upson    973    71

Walker    2942    53

Walton    3321    78

Ware    1946    72

Warren    195    6

Washington    1036    24

Wayne    1544    45

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    371    18

White    1497    28

Whitfield    8641    95

Wilcox    310    25

Wilkes    395    8

Wilkinson    445    18

Worth    696    36

   

