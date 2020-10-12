New single day record in Georgia with more than 6K new COVID-19 cases reported

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,123 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 50 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/27-12/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/13-11/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36.
- There have been 462,175 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,062 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3447.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,409.
This is a new single-day record of new cases reported in Georgia.
- There have been 37,017 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 277 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 173.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 9, there were 2,735 current hospitalizations – an increase of 63 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 1270 41
Atkinson 550 9
Bacon 678 20
Baker 112 6
Baldwin 2620 70
Banks 886 12
Barrow 3645 60
Bartow 5101 104
Ben Hill 1027 35
Berrien 635 18
Bibb 7929 225
Bleckley 568 30
Brantley 583 18
Brooks 667 26
Bryan 1522 16
Bulloch 3407 35
Burke 1050 13
Butts 976 46
Calhoun 304 11
Camden 1892 18
Candler 585 27
Carroll 4510 90
Catoosa 2410 34
Charlton 734 11
Chatham 11233 207
Chattahoochee 2085 1
Chattooga 1255 35
Cherokee 10110 115
Clarke 7265 56
Clay 132 3
Clayton 10877 202
Clinch 502 13
Cobb 29175 511
Coffee 2878 72
Colquitt 2361 43
Columbia 5936 80
Cook 842 19
Coweta 4003 71
Crawford 258 7
Crisp 758 26
Dade 579 7
Dawson 1273 11
DeKalb 28725 457
Decatur 1446 41
Dodge 746 40
Dooly 454 20
Dougherty 3560 199
Douglas 5509 94
Early 640 37
Echols 289 2
Effingham 2179 33
Elbert 992 22
Emanuel 1307 43
Evans 530 8
Fannin 1098 31
Fayette 3012 62
Floyd 5630 89
Forsyth 7088 66
Franklin 1293 21
Fulton 41284 697
Gilmer 1332 29
Glascock 67 2
Glynn 4297 117
Gordon 3377 55
Grady 956 27
Greene 694 26
Gwinnett 40947 520
Habersham 2657 82
Hall 13907 200
Hancock 525 46
Haralson 1005 21
Harris 1022 28
Hart 837 20
Heard 343 8
Henry 8585 135
Houston 4694 104
Irwin 448 11
Jackson 3679 53
Jasper 317 5
Jeff Davis 866 30
Jefferson 1008 38
Jenkins 491 34
Johnson 476 29
Jones 806 23
Lamar 611 24
Lanier 352 7
Laurens 2354 111
Lee 876 32
Liberty 1589 29
Lincoln 293 9
Long 341 5
Lowndes 5530 96
Lumpkin 1412 19
Macon 320 15
Madison 1195 15
Marion 222 10
McDuffie 852 21
McIntosh 400 7
Meriwether 670 19
Miller 367 2
Mitchell 952 49
Monroe 985 59
Montgomery 407 9
Morgan 623 7
Murray 2033 29
Muscogee 7403 193
Newton 3730 107
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18294 224
Oconee 1165 35
Oglethorpe 548 13
Paulding 4560 85
Peach 1011 29
Pickens 1156 14
Pierce 764 27
Pike 512 12
Polk 2133 36
Pulaski 394 25
Putnam 956 30
Quitman 46 1
Rabun 725 12
Randolph 347 30
Richmond 10507 202
Rockdale 2888 56
Schley 136 2
Screven 476 11
Seminole 501 12
Spalding 2092 78
Stephens 1710 46
Stewart 586 17
Sumter 1115 69
Talbot 214 8
Taliaferro 39 0
Tattnall 1080 21
Taylor 296 13
Telfair 531 28
Terrell 383 33
Thomas 1891 78
Tift 2534 69
Toombs 1718 61
Towns 613 22
Treutlen 337 14
Troup 3485 119
Turner 399 24
Twiggs 267 15
Union 1168 39
Unknown 2422 1
Upson 973 71
Walker 2942 53
Walton 3321 78
Ware 1946 72
Warren 195 6
Washington 1036 24
Wayne 1544 45
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 371 18
White 1497 28
Whitfield 8641 95
Wilcox 310 25
Wilkes 395 8
Wilkinson 445 18
Worth 696 36