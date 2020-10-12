New single day record in Georgia with more than 6K new COVID-19 cases reported

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,123 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 50 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/27-12/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/13-11/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36.

There have been 462,175 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,062 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3447.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,409.

This is a new single-day record of new cases reported in Georgia.

There have been 37,017 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 277 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 173.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 9, there were 2,735 current hospitalizations – an increase of 63 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 1270 41

Atkinson 550 9

Bacon 678 20

Baker 112 6

Baldwin 2620 70

Banks 886 12

Barrow 3645 60

Bartow 5101 104

Ben Hill 1027 35

Berrien 635 18

Bibb 7929 225

Bleckley 568 30

Brantley 583 18

Brooks 667 26

Bryan 1522 16

Bulloch 3407 35

Burke 1050 13

Butts 976 46

Calhoun 304 11

Camden 1892 18

Candler 585 27

Carroll 4510 90

Catoosa 2410 34

Charlton 734 11

Chatham 11233 207

Chattahoochee 2085 1

Chattooga 1255 35

Cherokee 10110 115

Clarke 7265 56

Clay 132 3

Clayton 10877 202

Clinch 502 13

Cobb 29175 511

Coffee 2878 72

Colquitt 2361 43

Columbia 5936 80

Cook 842 19

Coweta 4003 71

Crawford 258 7

Crisp 758 26

Dade 579 7

Dawson 1273 11

DeKalb 28725 457

Decatur 1446 41

Dodge 746 40

Dooly 454 20

Dougherty 3560 199

Douglas 5509 94

Early 640 37

Echols 289 2

Effingham 2179 33

Elbert 992 22

Emanuel 1307 43

Evans 530 8

Fannin 1098 31

Fayette 3012 62

Floyd 5630 89

Forsyth 7088 66

Franklin 1293 21

Fulton 41284 697

Gilmer 1332 29

Glascock 67 2

Glynn 4297 117

Gordon 3377 55

Grady 956 27

Greene 694 26

Gwinnett 40947 520

Habersham 2657 82

Hall 13907 200

Hancock 525 46

Haralson 1005 21

Harris 1022 28

Hart 837 20

Heard 343 8

Henry 8585 135

Houston 4694 104

Irwin 448 11

Jackson 3679 53

Jasper 317 5

Jeff Davis 866 30

Jefferson 1008 38

Jenkins 491 34

Johnson 476 29

Jones 806 23

Lamar 611 24

Lanier 352 7

Laurens 2354 111

Lee 876 32

Liberty 1589 29

Lincoln 293 9

Long 341 5

Lowndes 5530 96

Lumpkin 1412 19

Macon 320 15

Madison 1195 15

Marion 222 10

McDuffie 852 21

McIntosh 400 7

Meriwether 670 19

Miller 367 2

Mitchell 952 49

Monroe 985 59

Montgomery 407 9

Morgan 623 7

Murray 2033 29

Muscogee 7403 193

Newton 3730 107

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18294 224

Oconee 1165 35

Oglethorpe 548 13

Paulding 4560 85

Peach 1011 29

Pickens 1156 14

Pierce 764 27

Pike 512 12

Polk 2133 36

Pulaski 394 25

Putnam 956 30

Quitman 46 1

Rabun 725 12

Randolph 347 30

Richmond 10507 202

Rockdale 2888 56

Schley 136 2

Screven 476 11

Seminole 501 12

Spalding 2092 78

Stephens 1710 46

Stewart 586 17

Sumter 1115 69

Talbot 214 8

Taliaferro 39 0

Tattnall 1080 21

Taylor 296 13

Telfair 531 28

Terrell 383 33

Thomas 1891 78

Tift 2534 69

Toombs 1718 61

Towns 613 22

Treutlen 337 14

Troup 3485 119

Turner 399 24

Twiggs 267 15

Union 1168 39

Unknown 2422 1

Upson 973 71

Walker 2942 53

Walton 3321 78

Ware 1946 72

Warren 195 6

Washington 1036 24

Wayne 1544 45

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 371 18

White 1497 28

Whitfield 8641 95

Wilcox 310 25

Wilkes 395 8

Wilkinson 445 18

Worth 696 36