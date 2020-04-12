Georgia sees highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,922 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/21-12/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/7-11/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07.

There have been 438,300 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,947 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,777.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,093.

This is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day on record for Georgia.

There have been 35,783 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 212 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 4, there were 2,366 current hospitalizations – an increase of 66 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Appling 1251 40

Atkinson 536 9

Bacon 667 20

Baker 108 6

Baldwin 2556 69

Banks 811 12

Barrow 3382 58

Bartow 4708 102

Ben Hill 970 35

Berrien 611 18

Bibb 7562 223

Bleckley 557 30

Brantley 557 18

Brooks 644 26

Bryan 1472 16

Bulloch 3343 35

Burke 1024 13

Butts 921 45

Calhoun 292 11

Camden 1810 18

Candler 581 27

Carroll 4245 84

Catoosa 2168 29

Charlton 707 11

Chatham 10868 203

Chattahoochee 2009 1

Chattooga 1164 32

Cherokee 9604 114

Clarke 6938 55

Clay 126 3

Clayton 10213 197

Clinch 495 13

Cobb 27602 502

Coffee 2736 72

Colquitt 2276 42

Columbia 5593 73

Cook 813 19

Coweta 3779 70

Crawford 237 6

Crisp 733 26

Dade 543 7

Dawson 1189 11

DeKalb 27145 445

Decatur 1406 41

Dodge 722 38

Dooly 431 18

Dougherty 3489 199

Douglas 5193 86

Early 619 37

Echols 280 2

Effingham 2129 32

Elbert 953 20

Emanuel 1285 43

Evans 524 8

Fannin 1030 31

Fayette 2838 62

Floyd 5293 81

Forsyth 6593 64

Franklin 1233 19

Fulton 39001 677

Gilmer 1255 29

Glascock 64 2

Glynn 4198 113

Gordon 3196 55

Grady 929 27

Greene 668 26

Gwinnett 38434 510

Habersham 2452 82

Hall 12967 199

Hancock 519 47

Haralson 922 20

Harris 984 28

Hart 783 20

Heard 313 8

Henry 8031 130

Houston 4449 104

Irwin 426 11

Jackson 3367 53

Jasper 298 5

Jeff Davis 848 30

Jefferson 973 38

Jenkins 488 34

Johnson 468 28

Jones 773 20

Lamar 579 23

Lanier 348 7

Laurens 2285 108

Lee 840 32

Liberty 1524 29

Lincoln 285 9

Long 326 5

Lowndes 5374 95

Lumpkin 1332 19

Macon 302 15

Madison 1094 13

Marion 221 10

McDuffie 809 21

McIntosh 373 8

Meriwether 652 19

Miller 358 2

Mitchell 914 48

Monroe 943 59

Montgomery 401 9

Morgan 601 7

Murray 1892 23

Muscogee 7105 190

Newton 3518 106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17848 220

Oconee 1095 35

Oglethorpe 522 13

Paulding 4272 81

Peach 976 28

Pickens 1085 14

Pierce 746 26

Pike 481 12

Polk 2046 34

Pulaski 388 24

Putnam 930 30

Quitman 45 1

Rabun 637 12

Randolph 347 30

Richmond 9897 197

Rockdale 2690 55

Schley 133 2

Screven 471 11

Seminole 491 12

Spalding 1986 75

Stephens 1607 45

Stewart 582 17

Sumter 1064 69

Talbot 205 8

Taliaferro 38 0

Tattnall 1038 21

Taylor 286 13

Telfair 521 26

Terrell 358 32

Thomas 1792 77

Tift 2413 68

Toombs 1678 61

Towns 582 21

Treutlen 334 14

Troup 3363 118

Turner 385 24

Twiggs 258 14

Union 1118 37

Unknown 2264 1

Upson 955 71

Walker 2683 51

Walton 3039 78

Ware 1921 72

Warren 189 6

Washington 998 20

Wayne 1493 45

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 370 18

White 1373 28

Whitfield 8044 87

Wilcox 297 25

Wilkes 383 8

Wilkinson 428 18

Worth 663 35



