Georgia sees highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,922 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/21-12/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/7-11/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07.
  • There have been 438,300 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,947 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,777.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,093.

This is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day on record for Georgia.

Credit: GA DPH
The graph shows new COVID-19 cases reported each day in Georgia since April 2020.
  • There have been 35,783 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 212 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 4, there were 2,366 current hospitalizations – an increase of 66 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Appling    1251    40

Atkinson    536    9

Bacon    667    20

Baker    108    6

Baldwin    2556    69

Banks    811    12

Barrow    3382    58

Bartow    4708    102

Ben Hill    970    35

Berrien    611    18

Bibb    7562    223

Bleckley    557    30

Brantley    557    18

Brooks    644    26

Bryan    1472    16

Bulloch    3343    35

Burke    1024    13

Butts    921    45

Calhoun    292    11

Camden    1810    18

Candler    581    27

Carroll    4245    84

Catoosa    2168    29

Charlton    707    11

Chatham    10868    203

Chattahoochee    2009    1

Chattooga    1164    32

Cherokee    9604    114

Clarke    6938    55

Clay    126    3

Clayton    10213    197

Clinch    495    13

Cobb    27602    502

Coffee    2736    72

Colquitt    2276    42

Columbia    5593    73

Cook    813    19

Coweta    3779    70

Crawford    237    6

Crisp    733    26

Dade    543    7

Dawson    1189    11

DeKalb    27145    445

Decatur    1406    41

Dodge    722    38

Dooly    431    18

Dougherty    3489    199

Douglas    5193    86

Early    619    37

Echols    280    2

Effingham    2129    32

Elbert    953    20

Emanuel    1285    43

Evans    524    8

Fannin    1030    31

Fayette    2838    62

Floyd    5293    81

Forsyth    6593    64

Franklin    1233    19

Fulton    39001    677

Gilmer    1255    29

Glascock    64    2

Glynn    4198    113

Gordon    3196    55

Grady    929    27

Greene    668    26

Gwinnett    38434    510

Habersham    2452    82

Hall    12967    199

Hancock    519    47

Haralson    922    20

Harris    984    28

Hart    783    20

Heard    313    8

Henry    8031    130

Houston    4449    104

Irwin    426    11

Jackson    3367    53

Jasper    298    5

Jeff Davis    848    30

Jefferson    973    38

Jenkins    488    34

Johnson    468    28

Jones    773    20

Lamar    579    23

Lanier    348    7

Laurens    2285    108

Lee    840    32

Liberty    1524    29

Lincoln    285    9

Long    326    5

Lowndes    5374    95

Lumpkin    1332    19

Macon    302    15

Madison    1094    13

Marion    221    10

McDuffie    809    21

McIntosh    373    8

Meriwether    652    19

Miller    358    2

Mitchell    914    48

Monroe    943    59

Montgomery    401    9

Morgan    601    7

Murray    1892    23

Muscogee    7105    190

Newton    3518    106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    17848    220

Oconee    1095    35

Oglethorpe    522    13

Paulding    4272    81

Peach    976    28

Pickens    1085    14

Pierce    746    26

Pike    481    12

Polk    2046    34

Pulaski    388    24

Putnam    930    30

Quitman    45    1

Rabun    637    12

Randolph    347    30

Richmond    9897    197

Rockdale    2690    55

Schley    133    2

Screven    471    11

Seminole    491    12

Spalding    1986    75

Stephens    1607    45

Stewart    582    17

Sumter    1064    69

Talbot    205    8

Taliaferro    38    0

Tattnall    1038    21

Taylor    286    13

Telfair    521    26

Terrell    358    32

Thomas    1792    77

Tift    2413    68

Toombs    1678    61

Towns    582    21

Treutlen    334    14

Troup    3363    118

Turner    385    24

Twiggs    258    14

Union    1118    37

Unknown    2264    1

Upson    955    71

Walker    2683    51

Walton    3039    78

Ware    1921    72

Warren    189    6

Washington    998    20

Wayne    1493    45

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    370    18

White    1373    28

Whitfield    8044    87

Wilcox    297    25

Wilkes    383    8

Wilkinson    428    18

Worth    663    35


11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

    

