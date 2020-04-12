Georgia sees highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,922 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/21-12/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/7-11/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07.
- There have been 438,300 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,947 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,777.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,093.
This is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day on record for Georgia.
- There have been 35,783 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 212 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 4, there were 2,366 current hospitalizations – an increase of 66 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Appling 1251 40
Atkinson 536 9
Bacon 667 20
Baker 108 6
Baldwin 2556 69
Banks 811 12
Barrow 3382 58
Bartow 4708 102
Ben Hill 970 35
Berrien 611 18
Bibb 7562 223
Bleckley 557 30
Brantley 557 18
Brooks 644 26
Bryan 1472 16
Bulloch 3343 35
Burke 1024 13
Butts 921 45
Calhoun 292 11
Camden 1810 18
Candler 581 27
Carroll 4245 84
Catoosa 2168 29
Charlton 707 11
Chatham 10868 203
Chattahoochee 2009 1
Chattooga 1164 32
Cherokee 9604 114
Clarke 6938 55
Clay 126 3
Clayton 10213 197
Clinch 495 13
Cobb 27602 502
Coffee 2736 72
Colquitt 2276 42
Columbia 5593 73
Cook 813 19
Coweta 3779 70
Crawford 237 6
Crisp 733 26
Dade 543 7
Dawson 1189 11
DeKalb 27145 445
Decatur 1406 41
Dodge 722 38
Dooly 431 18
Dougherty 3489 199
Douglas 5193 86
Early 619 37
Echols 280 2
Effingham 2129 32
Elbert 953 20
Emanuel 1285 43
Evans 524 8
Fannin 1030 31
Fayette 2838 62
Floyd 5293 81
Forsyth 6593 64
Franklin 1233 19
Fulton 39001 677
Gilmer 1255 29
Glascock 64 2
Glynn 4198 113
Gordon 3196 55
Grady 929 27
Greene 668 26
Gwinnett 38434 510
Habersham 2452 82
Hall 12967 199
Hancock 519 47
Haralson 922 20
Harris 984 28
Hart 783 20
Heard 313 8
Henry 8031 130
Houston 4449 104
Irwin 426 11
Jackson 3367 53
Jasper 298 5
Jeff Davis 848 30
Jefferson 973 38
Jenkins 488 34
Johnson 468 28
Jones 773 20
Lamar 579 23
Lanier 348 7
Laurens 2285 108
Lee 840 32
Liberty 1524 29
Lincoln 285 9
Long 326 5
Lowndes 5374 95
Lumpkin 1332 19
Macon 302 15
Madison 1094 13
Marion 221 10
McDuffie 809 21
McIntosh 373 8
Meriwether 652 19
Miller 358 2
Mitchell 914 48
Monroe 943 59
Montgomery 401 9
Morgan 601 7
Murray 1892 23
Muscogee 7105 190
Newton 3518 106
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17848 220
Oconee 1095 35
Oglethorpe 522 13
Paulding 4272 81
Peach 976 28
Pickens 1085 14
Pierce 746 26
Pike 481 12
Polk 2046 34
Pulaski 388 24
Putnam 930 30
Quitman 45 1
Rabun 637 12
Randolph 347 30
Richmond 9897 197
Rockdale 2690 55
Schley 133 2
Screven 471 11
Seminole 491 12
Spalding 1986 75
Stephens 1607 45
Stewart 582 17
Sumter 1064 69
Talbot 205 8
Taliaferro 38 0
Tattnall 1038 21
Taylor 286 13
Telfair 521 26
Terrell 358 32
Thomas 1792 77
Tift 2413 68
Toombs 1678 61
Towns 582 21
Treutlen 334 14
Troup 3363 118
Turner 385 24
Twiggs 258 14
Union 1118 37
Unknown 2264 1
Upson 955 71
Walker 2683 51
Walton 3039 78
Ware 1921 72
Warren 189 6
Washington 998 20
Wayne 1493 45
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 370 18
White 1373 28
Whitfield 8044 87
Wilcox 297 25
Wilkes 383 8
Wilkinson 428 18
Worth 663 35
