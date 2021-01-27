x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Jan. 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,135 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 139 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/14-1/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/31-1/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was  55.14.
  • There have been 731,826 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,074 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,533.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,870.
  • There have been 49,247 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 332 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 265.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 27, there were 4,741 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 87 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1657    49

Atkinson    734    13

Bacon    981    24

Baker    150    6

Baldwin    3388    88

Banks    1421    25

Barrow    7082    87

Bartow    8728    149

Ben Hill    1412    48

Berrien    934    24

Bibb    11540    290

Bleckley    739    32

Brantley    782    22

Brooks    858    32

Bryan    2124    22

Bulloch    4496    45

Burke    1503    24

Butts    1740    55

Calhoun    401    12

Camden    2746    21

Candler    697    28

Carroll    6324    110

Catoosa    4369    48

Charlton    962    15

Chatham    16045    274

Chattahoochee    2317    1

Chattooga    1930    53

Cherokee    17497    188

Clarke    10848    84

Clay    169    3

Clayton    17360    276

Clinch    651    17

Cobb    49372    676

Coffee    3909    101

Colquitt    2889    55

Columbia    9406    114

Cook    1088    30

Coweta    6923    106

Crawford    447    9

Crisp    1206    35

Dade    933    8

Dawson    2304    24

DeKalb    45766    582

Decatur    1910    47

Dodge    1021    52

Dooly    678    26

Dougherty    4866    238

Douglas    9276    122

Early    884    40

Echols    344    2

Effingham    3007    45

Elbert    1385    32

Emanuel    1617    47

Evans    666    10

Fannin    1748    42

Fayette    4994    99

Floyd    8394    135

Forsyth    13814    102

Franklin    2074    28

Fulton    66611    866

Gilmer    2089    42

Glascock    122    4

Glynn    5624    134

Gordon    5084    74

Grady    1375    39

Greene    1256    32

Gwinnett    71899    680

Habersham    4284    113

Hall    22191    299

Hancock    747    52

Haralson    1467    26

Harris    1722    36

Hart    1509    27

Heard    522    12

Henry    15035    188

Houston    8471    143

Irwin    636    14

Jackson    7175    87

Jasper    558    11

Jeff Davis    1133    32

Jefferson    1411    46

Jenkins    655    36

Johnson    687    33

Jones    1342    26

Lamar    1120    32

Lanier    450    7

Laurens    3319    123

Lee    1408    37

Liberty    2298    39

Lincoln    433    15

Long    548    8

Lowndes    6829    111

Lumpkin    2482    36

Macon    505    17

Madison    2276    27

Marion    328    10

McDuffie    1390    30

McIntosh    522    10

Meriwether    1211    29

Miller    556    4

Mitchell    1347    66

Monroe    1587    72

Montgomery    653    15

Morgan    1002    9

Murray    3454    48

Muscogee    11387    241

Newton    6090    150

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23954    319

Oconee    2432    46

Oglethorpe    1007    15

Paulding    8393    126

Peach    1543    35

Pickens    2058    34

Pierce    1094    33

Pike    855    17

Polk    3362    59

Pulaski    526    26

Putnam    1470    39

Quitman    68    1

Rabun    1322    31

Randolph    410    30

Richmond    16490    276

Rockdale    4795    97

Schley    183    2

Screven    691    13

Seminole    673    14

Spalding    3244    104

Stephens    2630    63

Stewart    659    17

Sumter    1635    81

Talbot    321    13

Taliaferro    88    0

Tattnall    1597    29

Taylor    433    17

Telfair    653    39

Terrell    500    36

Thomas    3169    91

Tift    3227    85

Toombs    2591    69

Towns    885    29

Treutlen    552    16

Troup    5067    142

Turner    557    26

Twiggs    457    23

Union    1735    50

Unknown    3319    16

Upson    1568    82

Walker    4972    64

Walton    6537    137

Ware    2677    99

Warren    322    7

Washington    1453    30

Wayne    2250    56

Webster    86    3

Wheeler    433    19

White    2621    52

Whitfield    13218    161

Wilcox    422    26

Wilkes    587    12

Wilkinson    645    21

Worth    1084    47

  

