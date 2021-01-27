Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Jan. 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,135 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 139 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/14-1/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/31-1/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.14.

There have been 731,826 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,074 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,533.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,870.

There have been 49,247 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 332 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 265.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 27, there were 4,741 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 87 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1657 49

Atkinson 734 13

Bacon 981 24

Baker 150 6

Baldwin 3388 88

Banks 1421 25

Barrow 7082 87

Bartow 8728 149

Ben Hill 1412 48

Berrien 934 24

Bibb 11540 290

Bleckley 739 32

Brantley 782 22

Brooks 858 32

Bryan 2124 22

Bulloch 4496 45

Burke 1503 24

Butts 1740 55

Calhoun 401 12

Camden 2746 21

Candler 697 28

Carroll 6324 110

Catoosa 4369 48

Charlton 962 15

Chatham 16045 274

Chattahoochee 2317 1

Chattooga 1930 53

Cherokee 17497 188

Clarke 10848 84

Clay 169 3

Clayton 17360 276

Clinch 651 17

Cobb 49372 676

Coffee 3909 101

Colquitt 2889 55

Columbia 9406 114

Cook 1088 30

Coweta 6923 106

Crawford 447 9

Crisp 1206 35

Dade 933 8

Dawson 2304 24

DeKalb 45766 582

Decatur 1910 47

Dodge 1021 52

Dooly 678 26

Dougherty 4866 238

Douglas 9276 122

Early 884 40

Echols 344 2

Effingham 3007 45

Elbert 1385 32

Emanuel 1617 47

Evans 666 10

Fannin 1748 42

Fayette 4994 99

Floyd 8394 135

Forsyth 13814 102

Franklin 2074 28

Fulton 66611 866

Gilmer 2089 42

Glascock 122 4

Glynn 5624 134

Gordon 5084 74

Grady 1375 39

Greene 1256 32

Gwinnett 71899 680

Habersham 4284 113

Hall 22191 299

Hancock 747 52

Haralson 1467 26

Harris 1722 36

Hart 1509 27

Heard 522 12

Henry 15035 188

Houston 8471 143

Irwin 636 14

Jackson 7175 87

Jasper 558 11

Jeff Davis 1133 32

Jefferson 1411 46

Jenkins 655 36

Johnson 687 33

Jones 1342 26

Lamar 1120 32

Lanier 450 7

Laurens 3319 123

Lee 1408 37

Liberty 2298 39

Lincoln 433 15

Long 548 8

Lowndes 6829 111

Lumpkin 2482 36

Macon 505 17

Madison 2276 27

Marion 328 10

McDuffie 1390 30

McIntosh 522 10

Meriwether 1211 29

Miller 556 4

Mitchell 1347 66

Monroe 1587 72

Montgomery 653 15

Morgan 1002 9

Murray 3454 48

Muscogee 11387 241

Newton 6090 150

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23954 319

Oconee 2432 46

Oglethorpe 1007 15

Paulding 8393 126

Peach 1543 35

Pickens 2058 34

Pierce 1094 33

Pike 855 17

Polk 3362 59

Pulaski 526 26

Putnam 1470 39

Quitman 68 1

Rabun 1322 31

Randolph 410 30

Richmond 16490 276

Rockdale 4795 97

Schley 183 2

Screven 691 13

Seminole 673 14

Spalding 3244 104

Stephens 2630 63

Stewart 659 17

Sumter 1635 81

Talbot 321 13

Taliaferro 88 0

Tattnall 1597 29

Taylor 433 17

Telfair 653 39

Terrell 500 36

Thomas 3169 91

Tift 3227 85

Toombs 2591 69

Towns 885 29

Treutlen 552 16

Troup 5067 142

Turner 557 26

Twiggs 457 23

Union 1735 50

Unknown 3319 16

Upson 1568 82

Walker 4972 64

Walton 6537 137

Ware 2677 99

Warren 322 7

Washington 1453 30

Wayne 2250 56

Webster 86 3

Wheeler 433 19

White 2621 52

Whitfield 13218 161

Wilcox 422 26

Wilkes 587 12

Wilkinson 645 21