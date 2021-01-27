Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Jan. 27

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,135 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 139 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/14-1/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/31-1/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.14.
- There have been 731,826 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,074 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,533.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,870.
- There have been 49,247 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 332 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 265.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 27, there were 4,741 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 87 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1657 49
Atkinson 734 13
Bacon 981 24
Baker 150 6
Baldwin 3388 88
Banks 1421 25
Barrow 7082 87
Bartow 8728 149
Ben Hill 1412 48
Berrien 934 24
Bibb 11540 290
Bleckley 739 32
Brantley 782 22
Brooks 858 32
Bryan 2124 22
Bulloch 4496 45
Burke 1503 24
Butts 1740 55
Calhoun 401 12
Camden 2746 21
Candler 697 28
Carroll 6324 110
Catoosa 4369 48
Charlton 962 15
Chatham 16045 274
Chattahoochee 2317 1
Chattooga 1930 53
Cherokee 17497 188
Clarke 10848 84
Clay 169 3
Clayton 17360 276
Clinch 651 17
Cobb 49372 676
Coffee 3909 101
Colquitt 2889 55
Columbia 9406 114
Cook 1088 30
Coweta 6923 106
Crawford 447 9
Crisp 1206 35
Dade 933 8
Dawson 2304 24
DeKalb 45766 582
Decatur 1910 47
Dodge 1021 52
Dooly 678 26
Dougherty 4866 238
Douglas 9276 122
Early 884 40
Echols 344 2
Effingham 3007 45
Elbert 1385 32
Emanuel 1617 47
Evans 666 10
Fannin 1748 42
Fayette 4994 99
Floyd 8394 135
Forsyth 13814 102
Franklin 2074 28
Fulton 66611 866
Gilmer 2089 42
Glascock 122 4
Glynn 5624 134
Gordon 5084 74
Grady 1375 39
Greene 1256 32
Gwinnett 71899 680
Habersham 4284 113
Hall 22191 299
Hancock 747 52
Haralson 1467 26
Harris 1722 36
Hart 1509 27
Heard 522 12
Henry 15035 188
Houston 8471 143
Irwin 636 14
Jackson 7175 87
Jasper 558 11
Jeff Davis 1133 32
Jefferson 1411 46
Jenkins 655 36
Johnson 687 33
Jones 1342 26
Lamar 1120 32
Lanier 450 7
Laurens 3319 123
Lee 1408 37
Liberty 2298 39
Lincoln 433 15
Long 548 8
Lowndes 6829 111
Lumpkin 2482 36
Macon 505 17
Madison 2276 27
Marion 328 10
McDuffie 1390 30
McIntosh 522 10
Meriwether 1211 29
Miller 556 4
Mitchell 1347 66
Monroe 1587 72
Montgomery 653 15
Morgan 1002 9
Murray 3454 48
Muscogee 11387 241
Newton 6090 150
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23954 319
Oconee 2432 46
Oglethorpe 1007 15
Paulding 8393 126
Peach 1543 35
Pickens 2058 34
Pierce 1094 33
Pike 855 17
Polk 3362 59
Pulaski 526 26
Putnam 1470 39
Quitman 68 1
Rabun 1322 31
Randolph 410 30
Richmond 16490 276
Rockdale 4795 97
Schley 183 2
Screven 691 13
Seminole 673 14
Spalding 3244 104
Stephens 2630 63
Stewart 659 17
Sumter 1635 81
Talbot 321 13
Taliaferro 88 0
Tattnall 1597 29
Taylor 433 17
Telfair 653 39
Terrell 500 36
Thomas 3169 91
Tift 3227 85
Toombs 2591 69
Towns 885 29
Treutlen 552 16
Troup 5067 142
Turner 557 26
Twiggs 457 23
Union 1735 50
Unknown 3319 16
Upson 1568 82
Walker 4972 64
Walton 6537 137
Ware 2677 99
Warren 322 7
Washington 1453 30
Wayne 2250 56
Webster 86 3
Wheeler 433 19
White 2621 52
Whitfield 13218 161
Wilcox 422 26
Wilkes 587 12
Wilkinson 645 21
Worth 1084 47