Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 21

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.     

THE LATEST DATA:  

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,563 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 137 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 134.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 54.86. 
  • There have been 1,197,182 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,077 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,583.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,464.
  • There have been 78,752 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 376 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 384.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 351.50. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 21, there were 4,471 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 147 hospitalizations since Monday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling  2699  79 

Atkinson  1113  22 

Bacon  1808  41 

Baker  233  13 

Baldwin  5102  142 

Banks  2260  49

Barrow  12157  167 

Bartow  14639  277 

Ben Hill  1819  63 

Berrien  1484  42 

Bibb  19420  491 

Bleckley  1062  35

Brantley  1863  54 

Brooks  1344  45 

Bryan  4420  48 

Bulloch  7766  85 

Burke  2222  43 

Butts  3161  86 

Calhoun  597  21 

Camden  5617  69 

Candler  1074  42 

Carroll  9579  141 

Catoosa  7787  76 

Charlton  1641  40 

Chatham  31529  535 

Chattahoochee  4582  13 

Chattooga  3404  75 

Cherokee  29695  371 

Clarke  16646  156 

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  32960  581 

Clinch  1028  30 

Cobb  79911  1144 

Coffee  6007  164 

Colquitt  5266  110 

Columbia  14103  197 

Cook  1630  48 

Coweta  12024  265 

Crawford  782  31 

Crisp  1788  62 

Dade  1691  15

Dawson  3956  54 

DeKalb  74711  1080 

Decatur  3201  72

 Dodge  1472  57 

Dooly  1030  35 

Dougherty  8427  337 

Douglas  16534  212 

Early  1501  50 

Echols  400  4 

Effingham  6670  111 

Elbert  1899  64 

Emanuel  2615  60 

Evans  1107  28 

Fannin  2990  78 

Fayette  9229  183 

Floyd  14551  248 

Forsyth  24970  219 

Franklin  3099  56 

Fulton  106157  1484 

Gilmer  3301  96 

Glascock  178  7 

Glynn  12049  267

Gordon  8255  148 

Grady  2245  61 

Greene  2100  58 

Gwinnett  104456  1226 

Habersham  6006  163 

Hall  32084  529 

Hancock  985  68 

Haralson  2237  40 

Harris  2964  70 

Hart  2181  42 

Heard  995  22 

Henry  27429  375 

Houston  15205  238 

Irwin  883  19 

Jackson  12082  166 

Jasper  959  27 

Jeff Davis  1768  39 

Jefferson  1802  62 

Jenkins  884  40 

Johnson  993  46

Jones  2464  67 

Lamar  2173  65 

Lanier  743  10

Laurens  5522  176 

Lee  2469  66 

Liberty  6060  78 

Lincoln  658  26 

Long  1258  14 

Lowndes  10557  186 

Lumpkin  4236  76 

Macon  819  33 

Madison  3934  53 

Marion  622  25 

McDuffie  2115  52 

McIntosh  1356  21 

Meriwether  2097  84 

Miller  946  11 

Mitchell  2077  88 

Monroe  2643  106 

Montgomery  1074  28 

Morgan  1737  27 

Murray  5697  103 

Muscogee  19727  482 

Newton  10477  275 

Oconee  4110  69 

Oglethorpe  1588  34 

Paulding  15314  212 

Peach  2559  72 

Pickens  3382  75 

Pierce  2114  70 

Pike  1784  37

Polk  6005  113 

Pulaski  842  34

Putnam  2509  70 

Quitman  116  3 

Rabun  1963  46

Randolph  573  37 

Richmond  25324  492 

Rockdale  8422  183 

Schley  297  7 

Screven  1312  27 

Seminole  1168  22 

Spalding  6387  197 

Stephens  4102  84 

Stewart  1106  27 

Sumter  2598  108 

Talbot  549  22 

Taliaferro  126  3 

Tattnall  2680  64 

Taylor  714  25 

Telfair  923  48 

Terrell  770  54 

Thomas  5808  145 

Tift  4729  116 

Toombs  4246  128 

Towns  1471  58 

Treutlen  860  34 

Troup  8262  235 

Turner  769  39 

Twiggs  723  45 

Union  2982  95 

Upson  2630  117 

Walker  8940  100 

Walton  10507  263 

Ware  4348  185 

Warren  482  18 

Washington  2265  68 

Wayne  4318  124 

Webster  150  4 

Wheeler  590  28 

White  4290  97 

Whitfield  18406  279 

Wilcox  623  31 

Wilkes  834  23 

Wilkinson  1077  33 

Worth  1710  73

