Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 21

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,563 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 137 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 134.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 54.86.
- There have been 1,197,182 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,077 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,583.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,464.
- There have been 78,752 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 376 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 384.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 351.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 21, there were 4,471 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 147 hospitalizations since Monday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2699 79
Atkinson 1113 22
Bacon 1808 41
Baker 233 13
Baldwin 5102 142
Banks 2260 49
Barrow 12157 167
Bartow 14639 277
Ben Hill 1819 63
Berrien 1484 42
Bibb 19420 491
Bleckley 1062 35
Brantley 1863 54
Brooks 1344 45
Bryan 4420 48
Bulloch 7766 85
Burke 2222 43
Butts 3161 86
Calhoun 597 21
Camden 5617 69
Candler 1074 42
Carroll 9579 141
Catoosa 7787 76
Charlton 1641 40
Chatham 31529 535
Chattahoochee 4582 13
Chattooga 3404 75
Cherokee 29695 371
Clarke 16646 156
Clay 231 4
Clayton 32960 581
Clinch 1028 30
Cobb 79911 1144
Coffee 6007 164
Colquitt 5266 110
Columbia 14103 197
Cook 1630 48
Coweta 12024 265
Crawford 782 31
Crisp 1788 62
Dade 1691 15
Dawson 3956 54
DeKalb 74711 1080
Decatur 3201 72
Dodge 1472 57
Dooly 1030 35
Dougherty 8427 337
Douglas 16534 212
Early 1501 50
Echols 400 4
Effingham 6670 111
Elbert 1899 64
Emanuel 2615 60
Evans 1107 28
Fannin 2990 78
Fayette 9229 183
Floyd 14551 248
Forsyth 24970 219
Franklin 3099 56
Fulton 106157 1484
Gilmer 3301 96
Glascock 178 7
Glynn 12049 267
Gordon 8255 148
Grady 2245 61
Greene 2100 58
Gwinnett 104456 1226
Habersham 6006 163
Hall 32084 529
Hancock 985 68
Haralson 2237 40
Harris 2964 70
Hart 2181 42
Heard 995 22
Henry 27429 375
Houston 15205 238
Irwin 883 19
Jackson 12082 166
Jasper 959 27
Jeff Davis 1768 39
Jefferson 1802 62
Jenkins 884 40
Johnson 993 46
Jones 2464 67
Lamar 2173 65
Lanier 743 10
Laurens 5522 176
Lee 2469 66
Liberty 6060 78
Lincoln 658 26
Long 1258 14
Lowndes 10557 186
Lumpkin 4236 76
Macon 819 33
Madison 3934 53
Marion 622 25
McDuffie 2115 52
McIntosh 1356 21
Meriwether 2097 84
Miller 946 11
Mitchell 2077 88
Monroe 2643 106
Montgomery 1074 28
Morgan 1737 27
Murray 5697 103
Muscogee 19727 482
Newton 10477 275
Oconee 4110 69
Oglethorpe 1588 34
Paulding 15314 212
Peach 2559 72
Pickens 3382 75
Pierce 2114 70
Pike 1784 37
Polk 6005 113
Pulaski 842 34
Putnam 2509 70
Quitman 116 3
Rabun 1963 46
Randolph 573 37
Richmond 25324 492
Rockdale 8422 183
Schley 297 7
Screven 1312 27
Seminole 1168 22
Spalding 6387 197
Stephens 4102 84
Stewart 1106 27
Sumter 2598 108
Talbot 549 22
Taliaferro 126 3
Tattnall 2680 64
Taylor 714 25
Telfair 923 48
Terrell 770 54
Thomas 5808 145
Tift 4729 116
Toombs 4246 128
Towns 1471 58
Treutlen 860 34
Troup 8262 235
Turner 769 39
Twiggs 723 45
Union 2982 95
Upson 2630 117
Walker 8940 100
Walton 10507 263
Ware 4348 185
Warren 482 18
Washington 2265 68
Wayne 4318 124
Webster 150 4
Wheeler 590 28
White 4290 97
Whitfield 18406 279
Wilcox 623 31
Wilkes 834 23
Wilkinson 1077 33
Worth 1710 73