Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 21

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 21 ,563 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 137 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 134.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 54.86.

There have been 1,197,182 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,077 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,583.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,464.

There have been 78,752 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 376 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 384.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 351.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 21, there were 4,471 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 147 hospitalizations since Monday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2699 79

Atkinson 1113 22

Bacon 1808 41

Baker 233 13

Baldwin 5102 142

Banks 2260 49

Barrow 12157 167

Bartow 14639 277

Ben Hill 1819 63

Berrien 1484 42

Bibb 19420 491

Bleckley 1062 35

Brantley 1863 54

Brooks 1344 45

Bryan 4420 48

Bulloch 7766 85

Burke 2222 43

Butts 3161 86

Calhoun 597 21

Camden 5617 69

Candler 1074 42

Carroll 9579 141

Catoosa 7787 76

Charlton 1641 40

Chatham 31529 535

Chattahoochee 4582 13

Chattooga 3404 75

Cherokee 29695 371

Clarke 16646 156

Clay 231 4

Clayton 32960 581

Clinch 1028 30

Cobb 79911 1144

Coffee 6007 164

Colquitt 5266 110

Columbia 14103 197

Cook 1630 48

Coweta 12024 265

Crawford 782 31

Crisp 1788 62

Dade 1691 15

Dawson 3956 54

DeKalb 74711 1080

Decatur 3201 72

Dodge 1472 57

Dooly 1030 35

Dougherty 8427 337

Douglas 16534 212

Early 1501 50

Echols 400 4

Effingham 6670 111

Elbert 1899 64

Emanuel 2615 60

Evans 1107 28

Fannin 2990 78

Fayette 9229 183

Floyd 14551 248

Forsyth 24970 219

Franklin 3099 56

Fulton 106157 1484

Gilmer 3301 96

Glascock 178 7

Glynn 12049 267

Gordon 8255 148

Grady 2245 61

Greene 2100 58

Gwinnett 104456 1226

Habersham 6006 163

Hall 32084 529

Hancock 985 68

Haralson 2237 40

Harris 2964 70

Hart 2181 42

Heard 995 22

Henry 27429 375

Houston 15205 238

Irwin 883 19

Jackson 12082 166

Jasper 959 27

Jeff Davis 1768 39

Jefferson 1802 62

Jenkins 884 40

Johnson 993 46

Jones 2464 67

Lamar 2173 65

Lanier 743 10

Laurens 5522 176

Lee 2469 66

Liberty 6060 78

Lincoln 658 26

Long 1258 14

Lowndes 10557 186

Lumpkin 4236 76

Macon 819 33

Madison 3934 53

Marion 622 25

McDuffie 2115 52

McIntosh 1356 21

Meriwether 2097 84

Miller 946 11

Mitchell 2077 88

Monroe 2643 106

Montgomery 1074 28

Morgan 1737 27

Murray 5697 103

Muscogee 19727 482

Newton 10477 275

Oconee 4110 69

Oglethorpe 1588 34

Paulding 15314 212

Peach 2559 72

Pickens 3382 75

Pierce 2114 70

Pike 1784 37

Polk 6005 113

Pulaski 842 34

Putnam 2509 70

Quitman 116 3

Rabun 1963 46

Randolph 573 37

Richmond 25324 492

Rockdale 8422 183

Schley 297 7

Screven 1312 27

Seminole 1168 22

Spalding 6387 197

Stephens 4102 84

Stewart 1106 27

Sumter 2598 108

Talbot 549 22

Taliaferro 126 3

Tattnall 2680 64

Taylor 714 25

Telfair 923 48

Terrell 770 54

Thomas 5808 145

Tift 4729 116

Toombs 4246 128

Towns 1471 58

Treutlen 860 34

Troup 8262 235

Turner 769 39

Twiggs 723 45

Union 2982 95

Upson 2630 117

Walker 8940 100

Walton 10507 263

Ware 4348 185

Warren 482 18

Washington 2265 68

Wayne 4318 124

Webster 150 4

Wheeler 590 28

White 4290 97

Whitfield 18406 279

Wilcox 623 31

Wilkes 834 23

Wilkinson 1077 33