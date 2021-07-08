COVID survivors, long-haulers and advocates to march in Atlanta for policy changes

It's happening Saturday.

ATLANTA — A gathering of COVID survivors, long-haulers and advocates will be marching in Atlanta on Saturday for policy changes.

The march starts at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church near Downtown Atlanta, and conclude at 1 p.m.

The group said marchers would be wearing yellow for remembrance of those who have died from COVID during the pandemic.

State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver of Decatur and local health officials are expected to be in attendance.

The march is being organized in part locally by Taya Washington, whose father was fully vaccinated but contracted a breakthrough case of COVID and died in March. Washington believes her father contracted the case through an unvaccinated co-worker.

11Alive's Hope Ford spoke with Tanya and reported on the loss of her father.

The group COVID Survivors for Change describes itself as a "national, non-partisan movement bringing together Americans who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, as well as those who have survived the virus and those whose lives have been dramatically altered by the pandemic."