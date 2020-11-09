Data shows Atlanta airport COVID mega-site reached only a fraction of testing capacity

Data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health shows the first week was its strongest but only reached about 30 percent of its total capacity.

ATLANTA — A COVID-19 testing mega-site will close its doors on Sept. 11 having reached roughly 10,000 residents in its five weeks of being active - an impressive number but also one it was touted as capable of handling in two days.

The Georgia Department of Public Health points to a significant decrease in demand for COVID testing statewide at the same time the site was in operation. However, in a statement, the state agency said it was glad to have reached those it did.

"We are grateful that the site was available and able to provide testing for nearly 10,000 Georgians who did seek testing there," spokesperson Nancy Nydam said.

The site, opened in early August on Sullivan Road in College Park, was originally set to open for just 12 days according to the DPH but was later extended to Sept. 11.

At the time, the testing mega-site was touted as a destination that could handle more than 5,000 people per day - or about 20,000 in its first week.

Roughly a third of that capacity was used in that time, which new data shows was also when the site saw its largest influx of people requesting a test there.

Excluding the first day shown in testing numbers provided by DPH, the site tested more than 1,200 people each day of that week. Testing in the weeks following fell, on average, from there until the most recent week on record. Testing saw its lowest numbers at the mega-site on Sept. 3 at 390 people.

By the fifth week of testing - this week - the site saw only about 480 people a day on average - though counts for Friday aren't yet available.