Fulton County Schools superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Schools superintendent, Dr. Mike Looney, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the district.
They confirmed Looney has a mild case and is recovering. They added that he will be back from quarantine soon.
No other details were released.
On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 4,100 new confirmed cases. There are currently more than 5,300 people battling the virus in hospitals across the state. The number of new deaths reported totaled 165.
According to the latest White House report, Georgia remains within the top 10 for the list of worst states for COVID-19 metrics in the nation, that includes Georgia having one of the highest rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations.