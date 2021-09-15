Fulton County Schools superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

The district said Looney has a mild case of the virus.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Schools superintendent, Dr. Mike Looney, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the district.

They confirmed Looney has a mild case and is recovering. They added that he will be back from quarantine soon.

No other details were released.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 4,100 new confirmed cases. There are currently more than 5,300 people battling the virus in hospitals across the state. The number of new deaths reported totaled 165.