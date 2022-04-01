Newnan school resource officer battling COVID

Officer Ricky Tostenson was recently hospitalized, according to the department's chief.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Newnan school resource officer is battling COVID-19 in the hospital, according to the police department.

Officer Ricky Tostenson was recently hospitalized with the illness, the chief said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Our NPD family is struggling with Covid-19 as one of our officers is currently in the hospital fighting the illness. Officer Ricky Tostenson, one of our SRO Officers, is courageously battling Covid-19," Chief Blankenship wrote.

Tostenson is a beloved school resource officer, according to comments on the posts. He was also honored for his exceptional service in 2020 for his life-saving efforts to help a man who underwent cardiac arrest, according to a Newnan Times-Herald report.

Good Afternoon Newnan, We know that many of you have struggled with the ongoing pandemic and you yourself or your loved... Posted by Newnan Police Department on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

"Ricky is a beloved officer at our department and we love him very much," the Facebook post read.