Newnan school resource officer battling COVID

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Newnan school resource officer is battling COVID-19 in the hospital, according to the police department.
Officer Ricky Tostenson was recently hospitalized with the illness, the chief said on Facebook on Tuesday.
"Our NPD family is struggling with Covid-19 as one of our officers is currently in the hospital fighting the illness. Officer Ricky Tostenson, one of our SRO Officers, is courageously battling Covid-19," Chief Blankenship wrote.
Tostenson is a beloved school resource officer, according to comments on the posts. He was also honored for his exceptional service in 2020 for his life-saving efforts to help a man who underwent cardiac arrest, according to a Newnan Times-Herald report.
"Ricky is a beloved officer at our department and we love him very much," the Facebook post read.
Blankenship asked the community to offer prayers and support to the officer and his family until he is back home.