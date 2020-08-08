Polk County Schools - one of few districts with temperature checks - finishes first week of in-person learning

Superintendent Laurie Atkins said they are trying their hardest to do the right things in schools, where almost 90 percent of their students returned in person.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — With the first week of in-person learned under their belts, Polk County schools said they feel they are prepared for students to be back at school.

Superintendent Laurie Atkins said they are trying their hardest to do the right things in their schools, where almost 90 percent of their students returned in person this week.

Since the pandemic begin in February, Polk County has had 765 cases and 11 reported deaths from COVID-19.

"This is a school year like no other, considering all the precautions, procedures, and strategies we have in place," Atkins said.

Like increased sanitation, small lunch groups in the classroom and daily temperature checks - as soon as students enter the school.

"We use the guidance provided by the Department of Public Health, and 100.4 is the temperature that causes concern," Atkins said.

While Polk County is not requiring students to wear masks, Atkins said that doesn't mean they aren't wearing them.

"The majority of our students, they honor that and are wearing a mask, as well as our employees," Atkins said.

She added that the hardest thing, so far, is that information seems to change everyday - but she said the district is open to make changes on their end, as needed.

"Reevaluate every day, and we'll evaluate at the end of the week to see where we can improve," Atkins said.

Atkins said there were two positive COVID-19 tests in high school students this week who took a test before starting back and then got their results. She said they followed DPH guidelines on quarantine as soon as they found out. And there have been a few students who had high temperatures who were also sent home.

