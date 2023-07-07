89% of pregnancy-related deaths in Georgia can be prevented, state report shows

The Department of Public Health includes the state's plans for hospitals and doctors to combat the crisis.

ATLANTA — A new state report is giving us the latest look at Georgia's maternal health crisis, as well as outlines for how the state plans to address it.

11Alive's Liza Lucas obtained the Georgia Department of Public Health report, which provides an overview of maternal deaths in Georgia, their cause and how they can be combatted.

The numbers in the report cover 2018-2020. They show that disparities among races in maternal mortality - in particular for Black mothers - continue to be stark.

Of the deaths accounted for in the report:

56% were Black women

34% were white women

7% were Latino or Hispanic women

The report confirms a previously-reported statistic, which is that Black women are two times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes in Georgia than other demographics.

And, the report states, 89% of these deaths could have been prevented.

It advises not comparing previous years, because the methodology for reporting has changed, but the 113 pregnancy-related deaths listed for 2018-2020 is an increase over previous reporting.

In conversations with public health officials, they pointed out this was the first report where families were interviewed - providing new information on contributing factors like mental health, discrimination and bias.

11Alive is continuing to look through the report in full.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.