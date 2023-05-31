'It will improve the outcomes of our patients' | Clayton County ambulances to get hands-free CPR devices

All ambulances in Clayton County will get the Stryker Lucas machines by early next week. The total cost is around $300,000, but EMTs said lives is priceless.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — New technology in Clayton County will keep you safer if you ever end up on an ambulance. Crews recently trained on new high-tech help in the form of hands-free CPR.

EMTs at Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services currently perform chest compressions manually for patients in cardiac arrest.

“With our rescuers, after about two minutes of compressions, it can start to wear on the body," EMT Sgt. Juan Rivera said.

Traditional CPR will soon change through the Stryker LUCAS 3 chest compression system.

Clayton County Fire & Rescue Interim Fire Chief Tim Sweat hopes the new technology can help the department save lives.

“The mechanical aspect actually attaches to the patient," Sweat said. "One of the things that the Lucas device does is delivers clear, concise compressions, both in consistency, depth and rate."

. @CCFES bought these Stryker LUCAS devices for all of Clayton County's ambulances. The machines attach to a patient in an ambulance and give hands-free CPR compressions. This prevents EMTs from getting tired & allows them to pay more attention to the patient.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/h7zdmCEFB3 — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) June 1, 2023

It could help a patient's heart start beating again quicker with the consistency of the chest compression machine as opposed to manual compressions.

“Every time we break and slow down, the actual compressions are slower, which means the outcome for the patient is not favorable," Sweat said.

All ambulances in Clayton County will get the Stryker Lucas devices by early next week. The total cost is around $300,000, but EMTs said a life is priceless.

“It is to provide adequate compressions for a patient in cardiac arrest where we can be a little bit hands off while this device is doing the work," Rivera said. "This device does not get tired, so it will improve the outcomes of our patients.”