A Georgia rapper is accused in a multi-state drug scheme that involved transporting a distribute $4 million worth of cocaine.

Tommie L. Walker, 42, of Kennesaw Georgia, and Juan Carlos Garcia-Martinez were arraigned in court on Sept. 21 on federal charges.

Walker, who goes by Columbia BT, Garcia-Martinez and Samuel Anchondo-Galaviz were indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month.

“These defendants were allegedly part of a multi-state drug distribution scheme that transported and distributed cocaine worth approximately $4 million,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak. “Thanks to the work of law enforcement in Georgia, South Carolina and Colorado, this drug enterprise is now history.”

Officials said Columbia BT allegedly participated in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy that extended to Colorado, South Carolina and Mexico.

Columbia BT is accused of operating warehouse in the Atlanta area, receiving shipments of cocaine hidden in tractor trailers. Garcia-Martinez is an alleged co-conspirator who facilitated some of Walker’s drug transactions.

"The defendants were transporting large quantities of drugs throughout our neighborhoods, and the dismantlement of this criminal organization will have a positive local impact and sends a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal drug trafficking in our communities," said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta DEA Field Division.

Officials said agents started the investigation in August 2017 in conjunction with Drug Enforcement Administration agents in South Carolina and Colorado.

According to the Northern District of Georgia's U.S. Attorney's office, law enforcement officers seized more than 135 kilograms of cocaine, a quantity worth more than $4 million at current wholesale prices in Atlanta. Law enforcement also seized more than $220,000.

Oct. 9, 2017, a tractor-trailer containing approximately 40 kilograms of cocaine, which was driven by Anchondo-Galaviz, was stopped as it was allegedly on the way to Columbia BT's warehouse.

Other seizures charged in the indictment took place on Dec. 3, 2017 and Feb. 21, 2018. The rapper allegedly used his illegal drug proceeds to finance a lavish lifestyle that he displayed in some of his rap videos.

Some of the property seized from the alleged drug proceeds included a 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn and a 2013 Bentley Mulsanne.

Columbia BT is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Garcia-Martinez,37, of Forest Park, Georgia, and Anchondo-Galaviz, 40, of New Mexico are each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges.

