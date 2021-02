The fire broke out at an apartment located at 1425 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard at Chappell Road just before 2 a.m.

ATLANTA — A woman was injured Monday morning in an apartment fire in northwest Atlanta.

According to officials, it was a vacant building where squatters were likely living.