'They were my pride and joy': Father identifies wife, daughters killed in Gwinnett fire

The fire happened on Saturday morning at a mobile home in Gwinnett's Smoke Creek community.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A father says his life has been ripped apart following the death of his wife and three daughters in a fire early Saturday morning.

Alexander Diaz was the proud father of 6-year-old Alexa, 4-year-old Ashelyn, and 1-year-old Daniela who died along with his wife in a mobile home fire in Gwinnett's Smoke Creek community around 2 a.m.

Fire crews tried to rescue the victims but were unable to save them.

"All four of them went away in the blink of an eye," Diaz said. "They were my pride and joy. I am broken inside knowing that I could not save them and keep them safe."

Photos of the girls shared by Diaz show three happy, energetic sisters who family members said loved school and playing together.

Diaz started a GoFundMe account to help raise money for funeral expenses.