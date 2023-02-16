2 shot at Austell apartment complex, Cobb County police say

The pair was rushed to a nearby hospital. Officers found the two men shot in front of separate buildings.

ATLANTA — Cobb County police are investigating after two people were shot early Thursday morning at an Austell apartment complex off Premier Lane.

Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to Premier Apartments for a possible shooting.

Officers found the two men shot in front of separate buildings. The first victim was shot in his foot and the second was shot in his arm and torso, according to a news release from the Cobb County Police Department.

Both men are in stable condition, the release said.