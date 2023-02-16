Crews battle large fire on HBCU campus in Atlanta

The second floor of the three-story building partially collapsed as crews were working to extinguish the fire.

ATLANTA — Crews battled a massive fire that broke out Thursday morning at a building near the Morris Brown and Clark Atlanta University campuses at Gaines Hall.

Atlanta firefighters got the call around 7:15 a.m. and were on scene within four minutes, they said.

Firefighters said they used a defensive attack on the compromised structure and added that the second floor partially collapsed during the operation.

The building also caught fire back in 2015. The damage was so bad, there were talks of razing it. The building is one of the oldest landmarks in Atlanta and was originally built in 1869. It is located at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive. While the building use to be owned by Morris Brown College, it is currently owned by Clark Atlanta University after a court ruling returned the property to them in 2017.

“It hasn’t impacted us at all. We have security 24/7 monitoring our campus. But you know it’s a bad day – we don’t want any of our former buildings catching fire," said Dr. Kevin James, President of Mooris Brown College .

There have long been efforts to restore and renovate the historic building.

According to the Atlanta Preservation Center, the Italianate building was designed by William H. Parkins, the first architect to practice after the Civil War.

It is unknown what started the fire but officials said there were no injuries.

Crews say initial reports show extensive damage.

