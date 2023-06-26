Man drowns while swimming with his friend in river, Milledgeville Police say

Authorities later identified the 22-year-old as Ferman Soiano Samuel De Jesus, of Atlanta.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A 22-year-old drowned while swimming with his friend Sunday afternoon, according to Milledgeville Police.

The police department said officers responded to the Oconee River Greenway around 12:30 p.m. His friend told officers they had been swimming when he began struggling and went under the water.

Milledgeville Police deployed its drone unit. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and fire rescue crews were also on scene searching for the man. The riverwalk was closed for several hours. After three hours of searching, his body was recovered from the water.

Authorities later identified the 22-year-old as Ferman Soiano Samuel De Jesus, of Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.