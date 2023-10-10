3 dead in multicar Carroll County crash, city officials say

It happened around 8:45 p.m., troopers said, involving three cars; previously, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners reported the incident involved five cars.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are dead following a firey crash on Monday night in Carroll County, according to Georgia State Patrol.

GSP said a Lincoln Towncar was driving the wrong way on GA 1 and that they were heading north in the southbound lanes. This led them to hit a Mazda Miata and a Chevrolet Cruze, who were driving south.

When the cars hit, GSP said the Lincoln Towncar and the Chevrolet Cruze burst into flames.

Troopers reported that all three drivers were the only passengers in their cars, and all three died at the scene of the crash. The names of those involved were not released; authorities are waiting to notify their families.