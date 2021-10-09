3-year-old boy shot at Southwest Atlanta apartment, APD says

When officers arrived, they found the boy inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

ATLANTA — A 3-year-old boy has been shot at a Southwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police.

Authorities said the shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the Hidden Village Apartments at 3041 Landrum Dr. SW.

When officers arrived, they found the boy inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. The boy was alert, conscious and breathing. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to APD.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene where several officers were talking to people outside.

APD said the boy's mother, the mother's boyfriend, and his grandmother were on scene. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.