29 firefighters respond to Loganville home engulfed in flames

Fire officials had to rotate through rehab before returning to service.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A home in Loganville was destroyed in a fire on Friday evening, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire officials said they received a call from a neighbor regarding a fire at a home on Creek Cove Way in southeast Loganville. The department arrived at the house around 5:57 p.m., where they said they found a two-story, single-family dwelling on a slab with heavy fire coming through the roof.

The neighbor told dispatchers that they believed no one was home at the time of the fire, and when officials arrived, they met first with the homeowner's sister. She informed firefighters that her sister would be back home any minute and unlocked the door, allowing them to enter the house.

Gwinnett County Firefighters reported heavy fire on the second floor with deteriorating structural conditions. Fire crews withdrew and fought the flames from the outside, deploying additional firehoses to combat the flames.

The department said the fire was brought under control by 7:20 p.m., and searches confirmed that the house was vacant during the fire.