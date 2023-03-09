6 homes damaged in mysterious grass fire: Gwinnett Fire

According to Gwinnett County Fire Investigators, firefighters were originally called to the scene at 4:26 p.m. for a report of a house fire.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials in Lawrenceville are looking for the cause of a mysterious grass fire that damaged six homes and other property on Sunday.

It broke out on March 5 in the 100 block of Springbottom Drive SE, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. The grass fire damaged six homes and a wooden privacy fence on a seventh property. No one was hurt, and families did not have to leave their homes.

According to Gwinnett County Fire Investigators, firefighters were originally called to the scene at 4:26 p.m. for a report of a house fire. But, when they got there, firefighters discovered that the flames were coming from a grass fire that had spread to nearby homes, causing damage to the exterior siding.

Officials are still unsure what caused the blaze, and investigators urge anyone with information to come forward. They are also investigating to determine whether the fire was started intentionally or if it was accidental.