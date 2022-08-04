6-year-old boy dies after shooting in Stone Mountain

This is a developing story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

According to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to 3850 Wood Path Drive in Stone Mountain just after 1 p.m. and found the child shot.

Emergency responders rushed him to the hospital, but he later died, police said.

Investigators were seen driving up to a home in a cul de sac with crime scene tape roping off a driveway.

Authorities have not released any other details regarding the circumstances of the shooting. 11Alive has sent a crew to the scene.