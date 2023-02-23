83-year-old dies in Fayetville crash, police search for witnesses

A 40-year-old woman was also involved in the crash but survived.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Crash investigators with Fayetteville Police Department are working to learn how an 83-year-old man died in a collision.

Police were called to investigate Wednesday around 2 p.m. Two sedans had crashed at the intersection of GA-85 north and Promenade Parkway.

The elderly man from Jonesboro was rushed to Piedmont Fayette Hospital, where he died from his injuries. A 40-year-old woman from Jonesboro was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. She is expected to be OK.

Police are collecting evidence and hoping witnesses can step forward so they can determine the cause of the crash.