83-year-old dies in Fayetville crash, police search for witnesses

A 40-year-old woman was also involved in the crash but survived.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Crash investigators with Fayetteville Police Department are working to learn how an 83-year-old man died in a collision.

Police were called to investigate Wednesday around 2 p.m. Two sedans had crashed at the intersection of GA-85 north and Promenade Parkway.

The elderly man from Jonesboro was rushed to Piedmont Fayette Hospital, where he died from his injuries. A 40-year-old woman from Jonesboro was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. She is expected to be OK.

Police are collecting evidence and hoping witnesses can step forward so they can determine the cause of the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Officer P. McDonald at 770-461-4441 or by email at pmcdonald@fayetteville-ga.gov.

