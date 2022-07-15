'It's been torture' | Mother says her 9-year-old son died in accidental shooting in Douglasville

Now the family is trying to raise money to give the child a proper burial.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — When you walk into Quansha-la McElmurray's apartment, you'll immediately be greeted by Ty'Shaun Prince McElmurray's photos and memorabilia.

"These are his wrestling figures," she said, showing us around."Those are the last pair of shoes that graced his feet."

On July 7, Ty'Shaun and Quansha-la were in a Douglasville home they had plans of moving to. She says around 11 p.m. that night, her life changed forever.

“He lost his life by a gun. But not purposely, you get what I’m saying? Not purposely. My child was fighting," she recalled while holding back tears. "He was fighting. Fighting.”

His mother says the 9-year-old boy got ahold of a gun and accidentally fired it. She told 11Alive it was her gun and that she has a concealed carry permit for it, but that the shell casing was not hers.

We asked her where the gun was, to which she replied, "In the home, where all guns are. For protection of the home." We asked where in the home, to which she repeated, "in the home."

She says investigators ruled it an accident and wishes she could have her son back. Now, she’s pushing through for the little boy who loved singing, football, basketball, WWE, as well as the outdoors.

“My son is my love," she said. "We grew together and we had so much more growing to do.”

Family members have set up a fundraiser to help give Ty’Shaun a proper burial.

Anthony Usher who is helping with the burial explains why this is so important to the family.

"It’s really the last time a parent can actually tuck their child in and lay them to rest," he said.

To donate, click here.

“This is the last thing I can do for my son as a mother. This is my last responsibility," Quansha-la added.