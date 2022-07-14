15-year-old girl missing from Spaulding County

The sheriff's office said Breanna Wright was last seen on July 12 getting into a white sedan.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A teen never returned home after being picked up in a car in Spaulding County, according to their sheriff's office on Wednesday.

Breanna Wright, who's 15 years old, was last seen around Greenbriar Drive getting into a white sedan on July 12. That's about half a mile from Camp Stephen's Park.

The office provided a photo and said she wears glasses and that her hair is dyed blue in an afro.