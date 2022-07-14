15-year-old girl missing from Spaulding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A teen never returned home after being picked up in a car in Spaulding County, according to their sheriff's office on Wednesday.
Breanna Wright, who's 15 years old, was last seen around Greenbriar Drive getting into a white sedan on July 12. That's about half a mile from Camp Stephen's Park.
The office provided a photo and said she wears glasses and that her hair is dyed blue in an afro.
Anyone with information about what led up to Wright's disappearance is asked to contact Trey Gregory by phone at 770-467-4282 x 45905 or by email at wgreagory@spaldingcounty.com. People can also call the sheriff's office directly at 770-467-4282.