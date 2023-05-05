911 call reveals what happened moments after mass shooting inside Northside Medical Midtown

The call lasts nearly one minute and 30 seconds. In the 911 call, you can hear a woman calmly explaining to the operator what had just unfolded.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released a 911 call made from inside Northside Medical Midtown moments after Wednesday's mass shooting, where five women were shot, killing one of them.

The call lasts nearly one minute and 30 seconds. During the phone conversation, you can hear a woman calmly explaining to the operator what had just unfolded. She told the operator she had just heard several gunshots. Then, she said one of the doctors saw someone lying on the 11th floor by the elevator -- before they dove for cover.

Below is an excerpt from the 911 call:

Operator: Atlanta 911 operator... What is the location of your emergency?

Caller: 1110 West Peachtree Street -- the Northside Medical building suite 1100. We hear gunshots in the hall.

Operator: OK. Suite 1100.

Caller: Yes.

Operator: Alright, do y'all see anybody hurt?

Caller: ...One of the doctors says he thinks he sees someone... on the floor by the elevator on the 11th floor... It's definitely loud.

Operator: So, are they still shooting?

Caller: They're not shooting at this moment but there were several shots that we heard.

Operator: Can he talk to the ambulance? EMS is there?

Caller: They took cover. We have a bunch of employees... in the building.

Operator: Is the doctor that's seeing the person laying... able to talk to the ambulance so he can describe whatever he's seeing?

Caller: ...No, he was taking cover he can't describe them.

Operator: OK. Alright, thank you. We have officers responding there.

Once police arrived, they found the five victims of the shooting, including Amy St. Pierre who died from her injuries. On Friday, Grady Hospital officials said one of the survivors is expected to go home; the other three are still receiving care.

APD said it's still reviewing other 911 calls shooting. More items will be released as the investigation continues.