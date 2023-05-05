'Everybody is doing very well' | 1 Midtown shooting victim heading home, 3 still in hospital

Meanwhile, Amy St. Pierre's friends gathered Friday morning to fight for gun control and gun safety; Something they say Amy was very vocal about prior to her death.

ATLANTA — Northside Hospital is holding a Day of Reflection.

They're asking people to “pause and reflect” on the victims of Wednesday’s shooting at Northside Medical in Midtown, where one woman was killed and four more were injured.

After two and a half days of pure sadness and tragedy, Grady's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen provided some good news.

"Good news," Jansen said. "Everybody is doing very well."

Jansen said he was only able to speak to two survivors Thursday. Then on Friday, he was able to speak to all four.

Every one of them knows what happened," Jansen said. "They know it, their families know it. They are very grateful for the care they’ve received."

He said two of the women remain in the ICU in critical condition, one is being moved out of the ICU Friday and the fourth was expected to be able to go home.

"She’s had a hard time adjusting," Jansen said. "It’s hard to have a normal life, to have something like this happen at work and have to deal with that. So the post traumatic stress is real and it’s going to impact all of them."

While survivors work on recovering, Amy St. Pierre was not able to go home.

The 38-year-old CDC worker was shot and killed inside Northside Medical.

Her friend Cate Powell, who was at a Moms for Action rally Friday afternoon outside the governor's mansion, said they need to carry on her legacy.

"Amy was an amazing person," Powell said. "She also was an activist so she would’ve been here next to us today."

Powell said it’s ironic Amy died how she did, as the beloved mother of two constantly fought for gun control and gun safety.

"We’re still kind of feeling the raw emotions of the last couple of days," Powell said. "We’re here for her. We’re here for change in Georgia. How many more times are we going to have to go through this?”

Powell said they will continue to gather every Friday at noon outside of the governor's mansion to fight for gun control, especially in honor of Amy.