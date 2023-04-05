Midtown Atlanta mass shooting timeline

The hours-long search came to an end by Wednesday evening, but a lot had happened since the first shot was fired.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A woman is dead and four others have been hospitalized after being shot inside Northside Hospital Medical Midtown on Wednesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

It was a scene that unfolded in minutes, with the suspected gunman, Deion Patterson, making it down 11 floors of the medical building, stealing a car, and launching a manhunt that stretched to Cobb County.

The hours-long search came to an end by Wednesday evening, but a lot had happened since the first shot was fired.

Midtown Atlanta shooting timeline

Story continues after the video below.

Around 12 p.m. - First shot was fired

Atlanta Police Department investigators said Patterson, 24, was at Northside Hospital Medical Midtown along West Peachtree St. NW with his mother.

The first shot was fired around noon.

12:08 p.m. - Police response

APD said they got the active shooter call by 12:08 p.m.

Officers learned five people were shot inside a waiting room on the 11th floor. Amy St. Pierre, 39, did not survive.

Between 12:08 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. - Gas station stop

Police said Patterson was at the medical center for two minutes.

Not long after the shooting, police said Patterson went to a Shell gas station by 14th Street NW and Williams Street NW near the Whole Foods Market.

At the gas station, Patterson hopped into a white pick-up truck that was running and drove off, according to investigators.

12:30 p.m.- Spotted on GDOT camera

A Georgia Department of Transportation camera spotted Patterson on a traffic camera at 12:30 p.m.

GDOT's camera showed Patterson was in the area of Windy Ridge Parkway and Heritage Court, not far from Truist Park.

2:30 p.m. - Cobb County Police search begins

Cobb County Police Department investigators joined the search as they were tipped off about Patterson being within the area– two hours after the last visual confirmation.

They received many calls about him potentially being in the area but did not receive any witness accounts.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. - Truck found

The pick-up truck police said Patterson stole from the Midtown gas station was found in a parking deck near The Battery and Truist Park.

Before 8 p.m. - Patterson arrested

In collaboration with nearly a dozen agencies, Cobb County Police narrowed down the search to a residential area.

Patterson was taken into custody Wednesday night on Killarney Drive in the Waterford Place Condos.