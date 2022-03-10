Fire rips through Alpharetta apartment complex, officials say

Mansell Road and Old Roswell Road have been shut down at Warsaw Road as a result of the fire, officials said.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fire erupted at an apartment complex in Alpharetta Thursday night, according to officials. Now firefighters are on scene, battling the flames.

The Alpharetta Fire Department responded to a fire on Ivywood Lane, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said. Mansell Road and Old Roswell Road have been shut down at Warsaw Road as a result of the fire.

In a social media post, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety shared multiple photos of first responders on scene at an apartment complex in the area.

Traffic on Mansell Road, Westside Parkway, and Old Roswell Road has been heavily affected by the incident, they said. Officials are advising that drivers take alternate routes.

There is still no word as to if anyone has been injured, if structures at the apartment complex have been damaged or the overall extent of the fire. This is a developing story, and 11Alive is working to learn more.