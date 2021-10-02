Zoo Atlanta hosting ASL Family Day

Interpreters will be at the zoo on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is partnering with the Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to host American Sign Language (ASL) Family Day.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last timed entry at the zoo is at 4 p.m. Interpreters from GCDHH will be at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Zoo Atlanta said there will be activity stations for guests to learn about animal behavior and communication, a scavenger hunt, giraffe feeding, and guests can take part in its Zoo Seekers program, where you explore the zoo with a backpack of tools. There will be a Wonders of Wildlife animal presentation or Fantastic Flights bird presentation with an interpreter.

There will also be interpreters at several stations including at the giraffes, gorillas, orangutans, pandas and Asian Forest exhibits.