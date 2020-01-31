ATLANTA — Newspaper heiress Anne Cox Chambers has died at the age of 100.

The Atlanta native was a business executive, diplomat, philanthropist and one of the country's richest women.

She served as a director of her family's media empire, Cox Enterprises Inc. And she was an avid supporter of Democrats, promoting President Jimmy Carter's political career and later door-knocking for Barack Obama's first presidential campaign.

She served as Carter's ambassador to Belgium and spent much of her later years focused on charitable giving.

In a statement provided by the Carter Center, the former president said this:

"Rosalynn joins me in sharing our condolences to the extended family and friends of Anne Cox Chambers. Ambassador Chambers was an important part of our lives for over six decades. Her life serves as a path for fairness and equality for everyone and especially for women and girls. Atlanta, our State of Georgia, and the world has lost a wonderful woman, business leader, and philanthropist. Rosalynn and I are grateful to have been among those whose lives were so richly touched by her."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp echoed the comments.

"Anne Cox Chambers’ contributions to the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia will be felt for generations to come," he said on Twitter.

Forbes estimated her net worth several years ago at nearly $17 billion.

