APS bus routes to return to normal after expired tags affected bus services

ATLANTA — Some Atlanta Public Schools bus routes were interrupted Monday morning after drivers noticed their buses had expired tags.

The issue caused students from at least five schools to be late to school, according to a statement from the district.

APS officials said that the vendor the district uses for transportation services, First Student, did not renew the tags for some buses involved in morning pickups.

First Student also did not notify the schools' transportation office about the expired tags.

Authorities said the issue only affected a few buses in the morning and should not affect dismissal Monday afternoon.

The school district also said they are holding their vendor accountable for the incident.

A spokesperson for the school district issued the following statement:

First Student, the vendor that helps supplement transportation services for Atlanta Public Schools, did not get renewed tags for some of their buses in time for this morning’s student pickups and did not inform the Atlanta Public Schools Transportation Office of this issue. As a result, some of the First Student routes ran late at five schools while the company sorted out the issue with the tag office. The application process for new tags has been completed and there should be no delay for dismissal this afternoon. APS administrators are holding First Student accountable for this issue and have been assured that it will not happen again. You may contact First Student for any further comments.