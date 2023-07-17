Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Cumberland Mall parking lot, Cobb Police say

Authorities said the incident happened Sunday evening. Paige Jenkins, 25, was critically hurt after being hit by a car. She later died at the hospital, police said.

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in the parking lot of Cumberland Mall over the weekend, Cobb Police said.

Authorities said the incident happened Sunday evening. Paige Jenkins, 25, was critically hurt after she was hit by a car in the parking lot, the police department said. Jenkins was taken to the hospital for medical treatment but Cobb Police said she died there from her injuries.

Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit and crimes against persons unit responded to the scene.

Investigators said they were able to identify the driver of the car as 18-year-old Vanessa Robinson. She was taken into custody with the help of Fairburn Police, the Cobb Police Department said. Jail records list her charges as murder during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault.

Authorities said their investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (770) 499-3945.

