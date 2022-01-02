Mother of 18-year-old pregnant woman who lost baby due to drunk driver pleads for daughter's recovery

Ashley Acosta is in critical condition, after a driver who now faces DUI charges hit her vehicle. Seven months pregnant, she lost her unborn child in the crash.

MORROW, Ga. — An 18 year old pregnant woman is in critical condition and her unborn baby has died. The Morrow Police Department says they were hit by a driver who now faces many charges, including first degree vehicular feticide.

Ashley Acosta's mother, Elizabeth Robledo, who lives in Mexico, spoke exclusively with 11Alive reporter Paola Suro. The interviews were done in Spanish and have since been translated to English.

“She lost her baby and she doesn’t know it yet because she is in a coma," said Robledo. "They don’t give us much hope.”

But hope, faith, and prayer is what Robledo is holding onto, as her daughter remains in critical condition, with life threatening injuries at Grady Hospital.

Morrow Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Morrow Road on Jan. 30.

Morrow Police said the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was under the influence of alcohol, didn't stop at a red light while traveling south on Jonesboro Road and crashed into a Chevrolet Cruze just before 2 a.m.

Acosta, who was seven months pregnant, was in the passenger seat of the Chevy.

"My daughter is a fighter. She's full of love. Tender, sweet, compassionate. She’s a person who wants to push forward and get ahead in life. She has dreams and goals still," her mother told 11Alive.

Acosta's fiancé, Emanuel Acoltzi, was driving the Chevy and was later treated for minor injuries. Robledo says Acoltzi called her not too long ago.

"He said, 'Mother-in-law, forgive me because I was not able to take good care of your daughter'... I told him it's not his fault. He even went in to say goodbye to his baby. He was devastated," Robledo added.

They had plans of getting married and naming their son Mateo. Acosta had plans of one day owning her own nail salon. Emanuel was planning on enlisting in the military to give their family a "better life."

All those dreams put on hold as she now fights for her life.

“Why do people drink and drive when there are so many alternatives like Uber to get home? I keep turning to God," added Robledo. "I don't want to be angry at the driver."

Instead, she is focusing on getting to Atlanta, where Acosta has been living with her father, siblings and fiancé. Robledo doesn't have the legal documents allowing her to travel and be with her family during this time. She is hoping to obtain a humanitarian visa.

“It’s crucial for me to be able to be there to help my other children emotionally and for them to help me," she said. "My children want us to bury the baby so that if Ashley wakes up, she has somewhere to go cry and remember her baby.”

Morrow Police added that the driver of the truck was arrested on the scene and is currently being charged with:

1st-degree vehicular feticide

Serious injury by vehicle

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Failure to obey a traffic control device

“My daughter is no longer going to be a mom… but please, God, let her have life," Robledo pleaded, as tears streamed down her face.

11Alive has reached out to the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta to see what arrangements can be made for the family.

They have also set a fundraising page to help with Mateo's burial.

To donate, click here.

Hours later, the Morrow Police department responded to another unrelated vehicle crash with injuries, also involving someone driving under the influence of alcohol.