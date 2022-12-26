More flights canceled after Christmas at Atlanta's airport

A winter storm crippled travel plans for so many people across the United States.

ATLANTA — For those travelers who made it out of town for Christmas, many of them are dealing with flight cancellations ... once again. Weather woes continued on Monday, with hundreds of disrupted flights.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as of 11:30 a.m., more than 157 flights were already canceled, according to the tracking site FlightAware. That includes 67 flights that were set to depart from the world's busiest airport and another 90 incoming flights.

This all comes after 250 flights were canceled on Christmas Day.

There have also been just under 300 flights delayed on Monday, FlightAware noted.

Craig and Ginger Stratton said they had to sleep a the airport on Sunday night after their connecting flight to Austin was canceled.

"We've given up on flying," they told 11Alive on Monday morning. "It's two and a half hours from Greenville, so we've got friends that can do that. But hopefully we can get a car and head back home."