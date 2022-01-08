Atlanta airport scores strong ranking in customer satisfaction survey

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport received a better score than most other "mega" airports in the J.D. Power study.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's airport, in addition to being the busiest in the world again, is also getting high marks from all those travelers.

The consumer information and analysis company J.D. Power has released rankings of major airports around the country based on customer satisfaction. And Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport comes out ahead of most others in its class.

According to J.D. Power, on a 1,000-point customer satisfaction scale, ATL comes in at 782 - which is ahead of the 769 average among "mega airports" and seventh overall out of 20 such classified airports.

The score puts Atlanta ahead of the airports in Dallas, Miami, Charlotte, Phoenix, Fort Lauderdale, Seattle, Denver, Houston, Toronto, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago and Newark.

It's just behind Orlando, in sixth, with the top five comprised of Minneapolis-Saint Paul (score of 800), San Francisco, Detroit, JFK in New York and Las Vegas.

Worth noting is that smaller airports generally received higher marks - the "large airports" classification segment average was 784, and 807 for "medium airports."

The top score for any airport in the country went to Tampa, whose Tampa International Airport received an 846 in the "large" airport category.