Streets closed Downtown as work is done on Truist Plaza Building sign

The closures will remain in effect until this afternoon.

ATLANTA — A number of streets are closed around Downtown Atlanta on Saturday as crews work on a sign on the roof of the Truist Plaza Building.

The closures began at 9 a.m. and will run through to 4 p.m., according to the city. The Truist Plaza Building - formerly the SunTrust Plaza Building - is located at 303 Peachtree St. NE.

According to the City of Atlanta, the closures include:

Peachtree Street between Baker Street and Ivan Allen, Jr. Blvd.

Peachtree Center Avenue between John Portman Blvd. and Ivan Allen, Jr. Blvd.

Baker Street between Courtland Street and Peachtree Street

West Peachtree Street between Peachtree Street and Simpson Street

The city offered the following traffic instructions:

All southbound traffic on Peachtree St. SE will turn left onto Ivan Allen Jr., Blvd. NE then turn right onto Courtland St. NE then turn right onto Andrew Young International Blvd. NW and then turn left onto Peachtree St. NE to regain normal traffic flow.

All northbound traffic on Peachtree St. NE will turn left onto Baker St. NW, then turn right onto Ted Turner DR, then turn right onto Iven Allen Jr Blvd. NW and then turn left onto Peachtree St. NE to regain normal traffic flow.

All southbound traffic on West Peachtree St attempting to access Peachtree St. NE will turn left onto Ivan Allen Jr Blvd. NW, then turn right onto Courtland St. NE, then turn right onto Andrew Young International Blvd. NW and then turn left onto Peachtree St. NE to regain normal traffic flow.

All northbound traffic on Peachtree Center Ave will turn left onto Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, then turn right onto Ted Turner DR, then turn right onto Ivan Allen Jr., Blvd. NE and then turn left onto Peachtree St. NE to regain normal traffic flow.

On Baker Street traveling west:

Merge left into one lane onto Courtland St NE

Turn left onto Courtland St NE

Turn right onto Andrew Young International Blvd NW

Turn right onto Peachtree St NE

Turn left onto Baker St NW to regain normal traffic flow

The city asks drivers to "please observe closure restrictions, pay close attention to 'caution' and 'slow' signs, and watch out for traffic control personnel in the area."