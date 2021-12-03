Atlanta Hawks’ star Trae Young is doing his part to help drive more vaccinations

On Saturday, Young will film a campaign at a local Atlanta Kroger store.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is scoring on the court and on the front lines of the COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

Young has partnered with Kroger Health to help drive more vaccinations in Atlanta’s underserved communities. The mission is to have greater awareness and access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, Young will film a campaign at a local Atlanta Kroger store.

“According to the CDC, 60% of adults in America have received at least one vaccination shot, however, underserved communities – and specifically Black and Brown communities – are still lagging far behind. Only 13% of those vaccinated are Hispanic and less than 10% are Black, even though COVID has disproportionately affected people of color,” a release sent to 11Alive stated.