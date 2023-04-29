Atlanta man wanted for murder in Texas arrested in McDonough, deputies say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in connection to a murder in Texas was arrested Friday in Henry County, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Deputies and U.S. Marshalls arrested Steven Jones. The 28-year-old is wanted for the murder of Clarence Logan, who was killed in September of 2022.
Jones is accused of stabbing Logan several times in a hotel parking lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport in Texas. Logan, who was also 28 years old, died from the attack, the release said.
After receiving a crime stoppers tip, law enforcement found Jones at his mother's home off White Mountain Pass in Henry County.
Jones faces one murder charge. Currently, he is being held in the Henry County jail. "Extradition will be determined," the release added.