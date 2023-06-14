Atlanta Police investigate after man says he was forced into truck against his will

The man told officers he was running at his apartment complex near Bill Kennedy Way SE early Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man said he was running at his apartment complex and was forced into a truck against his will early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said they were dispatched around 7:40 a.m. to 400 Pharr Rd NE in response to a kidnapping call. When officers arrived, they met with a man who said around 2:30 a.m. -- he was running near Bill Kennedy Way SE, which is near Glenwood Park when he was approached by three men in a black pick-up truck. The man told officers he attempted to fight off the men but he was attacked and forced into the truck, APD said.

The man said shortly after he was able to escape from the truck and he flagged down a bystander for help and called 911. The man told Atlanta Police that he had his shoes, phone and wallet taken from him.

He also had multiple cuts to his face and head. The man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, APD said.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.