Former Fulton County detention officer arrested, accused of 'using excessive force' during custody exchange of detainee

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County detention officer has been arrested after "using excessive and unnecessary force" during a custody exchange of a detainee last Monday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Clark, 31, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer. Clark's also being charged with one count of reckless conduct, which is a misdemeanor charge, the sheriff's office said.

The charges stem from the custody exchange of a detainee at the Alpharetta Police Department on June 5.

"The indefensible acts of this one officer do not reflect the mission of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said. “As Sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to protect and serve every member of our community, including those in our custody. Being a detention officer is a difficult job but even under challenging circumstances there is absolutely no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest.”

Clark joined the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in 2016. Clark has been terminated, the sheriff's office said.

Bodycam video of the incident will soon be released once the Alpharetta Police Department finishes its internal affairs investigation, the Fulton County Sheriff said.