Atlanta Police need help identifying possible homicide witness

Police found a man shot in Star Grocery off Campbellton Road. He was later pronounced dead by EMS.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need help identifying a man who may have witnessed a homicide.

Officers were initially flagged down early on May 20 at 1955 Campbellton Road SW about a person down in a nearby store. Police went inside Star Grocery and found a man lying on the floor.

He was shot and later pronounced dead by Grady EMS, according to a release from the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers learned that a second man was taken to Grady with gunshot wounds. In addition to learning about a second person, investigators were able to obtain security footage of the man who was killed.

He was seen walking into a business with another man, who may have witnessed the homicide, the release said.

If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tips can be submitted anonymously and a $2,000 reward may be given for the arrest and indictment of a suspect, the release added.