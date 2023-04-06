DeKalb County issues stop work order for proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

The order will remain in effect until further notice.

The DeKalb County Department of Planning and Sustainability issued a stop work order Thursday night for the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site.

The order was issued after DeKalb County inspectors saw that the required silt fence -- a fence used to retain soil on disturbed land -- and other erosion control measures were "malfunctioning," a release from DeKalb County stated.

A land development permit issued on Feb. 2 requires the site, “to control soil erosion and sedimentation on the Property during construction, including, but not limited to, silt fences, mulch filter berms, and temporary sediment basins.”

This comes after DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond issued an executive order to prevent visitors from stepping into Intrenchment Creek Park and the South River Forest area, which is near the construction site.

The future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is widely known known by critics as "Cop City." Several activists were recently charged with domestic terrorism after property was damaged at the development site.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.