Residents sound off on DeKalb County now closing properties near Atlanta public safety training site

For many residents of the neighborhood, hiking in the woods and exploring the trails is part of their way of life.



They are living, they say, compatibly with protesters who have been camping there.



So to those residents, the government banning the public from “their” woods, all because the government claims that the protesters have made the properties too dangerous, is not the truth; and building the police training center there, they say, is a betrayal.



"The city had set its master plan five years ago, it was for all of that to be green space open to the public," said one resident, Sean Phillips. “And that’s what people were excited for. We use the trails, our friends and everyone have gone out there. And so if anyone has made it dangerous, it's the city who's announced now that they're going to build this thing there. Instead of following with the plan that they said they were going to have, and going against what 70 percent of public comment said."



There is skepticism among residents, about the government saying protesters are setting dangerous booby traps in the woods that could harm residents, who hike back in there.



"I mean, I don't think they're setting traps for residents who go in there,” said a resident who asked that his name not be used. “I think that's more so for the police when they go in there. I think it's important that we make a clear distinction between who's in danger. And I don't feel in danger as a resident. I don't feel endangered by them vocalizing their concerns with what they feel strongly about."



As it is, they are all neighbors to an international focus of protest, and they are all, for now, shut out of their own “backyard.”